Toll hits 21 in Bengal fire, 28 still missing; prohibitory orders imposed

The toll in the fire near Kolkata on January 26 has risen to 21 with more 13 bodies found from gutted buildings, while 28 people are still missing, raising fears that the number of fatalities are likely to increase, the police said on Thursday.

The authorities imposed prohibitory orders in the area, restricting public movement ahead of the proposed visit by Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and other BJP leaders.

The devastating fire reduced to ashes two godowns and a manufacturing unit of a momo company at Anandapur in South 24 Parganas district, close to the city.

"Given the nature of the incident and the extent of damage, the possibility of the toll going up cannot be ruled out," a senior police officer said.

In view of the situation and ahead of a proposed visit by BJP leaders, prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita were imposed in the area from Wednesday midnight.

"A prohibitory order has been imposed to maintain law and order and to facilitate rescue and identification work," the police officer said.

Adhikari has moved the Calcutta High Court seeking permission to visit the site and to take out a march from a nearby temple to the spot. The matter is likely to be heard by Justice Shubra Ghosh on Thursday, a source in the court said.

The Sunday night blaze reduced warehouses and a manufacturing unit to rubble, leaving behind charred buildings and bodies of workers.

Officials said DNA mapping of the 21 recovered bodies or body parts is likely to begin on Thursday to establish their identities.

"DNA profiling is essential in this case as many of the bodies are severely charred and identification through conventional means is not possible," the officer said.