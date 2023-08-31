Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.39%)
64831.41 -255.84
Nifty (-0.48%)
19253.80 -93.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.36%)
5619.40 + 20.35
Nifty Midcap (0.11%)
39118.65 + 41.10
Nifty Bank (-0.55%)
43989.15 -243.45
Heatmap

Amit Shah to inaugurate call centers nationwide on Friday to engage voters

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to inaugurate a comprehensive campaign to establish nationwide call centers across the country to engage with voters

Amit Shah, Madhya pradesh election

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 11:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to inaugurate a comprehensive campaign to establish nationwide call centers across the country to engage with voters on a national scale ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
This inauguration is scheduled to take place at the party headquarters on Friday, in the presence of selected party members from all corners of the nation.
A significant meeting under the aegis of the BJP has been slated to discuss the launch of these call centers in preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
With a strategic focus on the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is taking steps to equip its party workers through training as part of this initiative. The primary objective of these call centers is to effectively engage with voters on a national scale, and a well-defined plan has been meticulously devised to accomplish this objective.
Prominent leaders within the party are collaboratively designing a detailed framework for the setup and operations of these call centers on a nationwide scale. The implementation of this plan is imminent.
Furthermore, the BJP has strategically outlined a blueprint for establishing connectivity with voters by deploying these nationwide call centers. In addition, a thought-out strategy has been formulated to initiate conferences for municipal chairpersons and mayors.

Also Read

Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah

GATE 2024 application process begins, view these details before applying

Will decide who will be Madhya Pradesh CM after poll result, says Amit Shah

Rajasthan elections: 52 mn voters in state says chief electoral officer

US Centers for Disease Control flags Indian eye drop for death, blindness

AAP demands seat-sharing discussion for all states at INDIA bloc meet

Indicates panic over Adani row: Congress on special session of Parliament

BJP boycotts MCD House, Cong councillor objects it being on Raksha Bandhan

Civic House nod to hike councillor allowance Rs 25K/ meeting; BJP condemns

Goa AAP chief Palekar arrested for misrepresentation of facts on car crash

With the goal of securing over 350 seats in the 2024 elections, the BJP's attention is now concentrated on executing this meticulously crafted plan.
Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has orchestrated a comprehensive approach to engage voters spanning from rural to urban landscapes. Proficient party leaders with election management expertise have successfully trained district panchayat chairpersons across the country, enhancing engagement with rural voters.
This series of training now extends to urban local body leaders, mayors, and municipal council heads, along with the strategy of providing them with election tips. The BJP has maintained a strong presence in urban areas, which has also caught the attention of opposition parties.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amit Shah Elections

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 11:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesBangladesh vs Sri Lanka Playing 11Maurti Suzuki Share PriceG20 Summit in DelhiAdani Group - HindenburgMalaysia National Day 2023

Companies News

Amazon inks pact with India Post for exporters; launches digital assistantMarket regulator Sebi examined funds named by OCCRP in Adani Group probe

Election News

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distributionCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit in Delhi: All you need to know about restrictions in the cityG20 India mobile app is a pocketbook of events leading to the summit

Economy News

India's Russian crude imports decline sharply in Aug to lowest in 7 monthsMcDonald's, Domino's and 200 others now face a Rs 30,000 cr tax demand
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon