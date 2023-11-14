Telangana elections LIVE: Elect BRS for bright future of state, says KCR
KCR also slammed the Congress goverments in the past and said that Congress ruled the state for decade but did not make provisions for electricity and water for the common of people
BS Web Team New Delhi
Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE: Promising voters of making the state an "Ujjwala Telangana", Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) urged voters to elect Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the upcoming elections. He also slammed the Congress goverments in the past and said that Congress ruled the state for decade but did not make provisions for electricity and water for the common of people.
Check out complete coverage of Telangana Elections here
Check out complete coverage of Telangana Elections here
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday rejected the nomination papers filed by senior leader K. Jana Reddy for Nagarjunasagar on several grounds, a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report said. His son has also filed his papers. According to sources, the returning officers had rejected 625 of 2554 nominations till 9.15 pm on Monday. The remaining 2388 nominations are still under scrutiny by the ROs.
BRS Working President and Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao on Sunday accused the Congress of using minority communities as a vote bank, the result of which, he said, is that they are still living in poverty. "The minorities were still living in poverty because Congress just used them for their benefit and saw them as a vote bank," KTR said while speaking at a roadshow in Parigi in Telangana's Vikarabad district. Attacking the Congress further ahead of the Telangana Assembly polls, KTR alleged that Telangana has many Chief Minister candidates, including Jana Reddy, who is not even contesting in the election.
No article available in this category.
Topics : Narendra Modi Amit Shah Election Commission of India Telangana Assembly Telangana Rashtra Samithi TRS KCR k chandrasekhar rao revanth BJP Indian National Congress BJP MLAs K T Rama Rao
First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 11:25 AM IST