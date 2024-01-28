Sensex (    %)
                        
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar quits ruling alliance, hands over resignation to Guv

Calling on the Governor at Raj Bhavan, Nitish told him, "We have decided to sever ties with the Mahagathbandhan in the state"

Nitish Kumar resignation

Nitish Kumar tenders his resignation to Governor Rajendra Arlekar | Photo: ANI

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2024 | 11:39 AM IST

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) national president Nitish Kumar arrived at the Raj Bhavan in Patna and handed over his resignation to Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Sunday.
Calling on the Governor at Raj Bhavan, Nitish told him, "We have decided to sever ties with the Mahagathbandhan in the state".
The development comes amid a deafening buzz that Nitish would rejoin the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), bringing an end to the 'Mahagathbandhan' rule in the state.
The fast-changing political events in the state were triggered by a social media post from former CM and RJD chief Lalu Yadav's daughter, Rohini Acharya, in which she took a swipe at the JD(U) saying that while the 'socialist party' styles itself as progressive, its ideology shifts with the changing wind patterns.
If Nitish crosses over, it would mark the fourth time that he would be switching sides.
In the Bihar Assembly of 243, the RJD has 79 MLAs; followed by the BJP at 78; JD(U) at 45, Congress at 19, the CPI (M-L) at 12, CPI(M) and CPI at 2 each, and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular)'s at 4. Another two seats are with the AIMIM and an Independent.
Earlier, in a fresh post, Rohini Acharya said her fight against 'communal forces' will continue till death.
"Our fight against the communal forces will continue till our last breath," she posted on X.

Topics : Nitish Kumar Janata Dal-United BJP MLAs Bihar government Political updates

First Published: Jan 28 2024 | 11:23 AM IST

