Centre committed to development of Northeast: Union Minister Virendra Kumar

"The government is trying to look after all aspects of a person's life, with an effort to bring all under the ambit of various schemes," he added

Virendra Kumar

BJP MP Virendra Kumar | Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India Itanagar
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2024 | 10:07 AM IST

The Centre is committed to the development of the Northeast and making it at par with the rest of the country, Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar said.
Addressing senior officers of the Arunachal Pradesh government on Saturday, Kumar spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of equitable development throughout the country.
The villages in the country are changing with the implementation of schemes such as the PM Awas, Ujjwala and Jal Jeevan Mission, he said.
"The government is trying to look after all aspects of a person's life, with an effort to bring all under the ambit of various schemes," he added.
The minister reviewed the status of centrally-sponsored schemes being implemented in the Lower Dibang Valley district of the state.
"Our children will inherit the country we have shaped, so it is our duty to bring about development at the right time and pace," he told the officers.

Northeast India Northeast politics Northeast people Reservation policy

First Published: Jan 28 2024 | 10:07 AM IST

