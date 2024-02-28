BJP accounted 76% of total income of all national parties in FY22-23: ADR

According to the annual audited reports of the six 'national parties' for FY 2022-23, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s total declared income accounted for 76.73 per cent of the total income of Rs 3076.88 crore received by these parties. The data, as analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), showed that the incomes of the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist), and Bahujan Samaj Party declined in FY 22-23 when compared to FY 21-22.

The ADR analysed the total declared income and expenditure of six 'national parties' for FY 2022-23 as submitted by them to the Election Commission in their annual audit reports. According to the data, the BJP received 54.82 per cent of its total income in FY 22-23 through electoral bonds. The figure for the Congress was 37.80 per cent and for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 53.36 per cent. The other three 'national parties' stated that they didn’t receive any funds through electoral bonds in FY 22-23.

According to the data, the maximum expenditure for the BJP in FY 22-23 was on 'election campaign and propaganda' related expenses. The BJP spent Rs 1092.15 crore, or 80.21 per cent of its total expenditure, on election-related expenses and Rs 191.42 crore, or 14.06 per cent, on 'administrative and general' expenses.

The maximum expenditure of the Congress was towards 'administrative and general' expenses which amounted to Rs 235.839 crore, or 50.49 per cent, of its total expenses and its election-related spend was Rs 192.556 crore, or 41.22 per cent, of its total expenditure.

The BJP’s expense under the head 'employees' was 3.81 per cent of its total expenditure, while the Congress spent 5.72 per cent on 'employees' and the CPI (M)'s on 'employees' was 42.06 per cent of its total spend in FY 22-23.

The six political parties that currently have the status of 'national parties' are the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and National People's Party (NPEP).

National Party

Total declared income in FY21-22 (in Rs crore) Total declared income in FY22-23 (in Rs crore) Percentage change (FY 22-23-FY21-22) Total declared expenditure (in Rs crore) Share of income remaining unspent BJP 1917.12 2360.844 23.15% 1361.684 42.32% INC 541.275 452.375 -16.42% 467.135 -3.26% CPI (M) 162.236 141.661 12.68% 106.067 25.13% AAP 44.539 85.17 91.23% 102.051 -19.82% BSP 43.778 29.27 33.14% 18.424 37.06% NPEP 0.472 7.562 1502.12% 6.932 8.33% Total 2709.42 3076.882 2062.293 32.97%

National Party Total declared income (in Rs crore) Percentage share in total income of national parties BJP Rs 2360.844 76.73% INC 452.375 14.70% CPI (M) 141.661 4.60% AAP 85.17 2.77% BSP 29.27 0.95% NPEP 7.562 0.25% Total 3076.882 100%

Total income and expenditure declared by Political Parties, FY 2022-23 (in Rs crore)Source: ADR's analysis of annual audited reports of national parties