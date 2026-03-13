BJP ensured peace in NE, Congress worked for 'selfish interests': PM Modi
Modi alleged Congress endangered national security by handing over the land of indigenous people to infiltrators
Listen to This Article
Asserting that sounds of bombs and gunfire are a thing of the past in the Northeast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the BJP ensured long-lasting peace in the region, while the Congress signed various accords for "selfish interests".
Addressing a public meeting in Assam's Kokrajhar district virtually from Guwahati after rain disrupted his travel schedule, Modi said the state was writing a new chapter of peace and development under the "double-engine" government.
Modi alleged Congress endangered national security by handing over the land of indigenous people to infiltrators.
"Punish Congress in the upcoming elections and give a clear message that there is no place for infiltrators in this country," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 4:32 PM IST