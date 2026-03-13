BJP ensured peace in NE, Congress worked for 'selfish interests': PM Modi

Asserting that sounds of bombs and gunfire are a thing of the past in the Northeast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the BJP ensured long-lasting peace in the region, while the Congress signed various accords for "selfish interests".

Addressing a public meeting in Assam's Kokrajhar district virtually from Guwahati after rain disrupted his travel schedule, Modi said the state was writing a new chapter of peace and development under the "double-engine" government.

Modi alleged Congress endangered national security by handing over the land of indigenous people to infiltrators.

"Punish Congress in the upcoming elections and give a clear message that there is no place for infiltrators in this country," he added.