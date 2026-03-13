Friday, March 13, 2026 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / BJP ensured peace in NE, Congress worked for 'selfish interests': PM Modi

BJP ensured peace in NE, Congress worked for 'selfish interests': PM Modi

Modi alleged Congress endangered national security by handing over the land of indigenous people to infiltrators

In this screengrab from a video posted on March 13, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the foundation stone laying and unveiling ceremony of various development works in Kokrajhar, Assam. (@NarendraModi/Yt via PTI Photo)

In this screengrab from a video posted on March 13, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the foundation stone laying and unveiling ceremony of various development works in Kokrajhar, Assam. (@NarendraModi/Yt via PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 4:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Asserting that sounds of bombs and gunfire are a thing of the past in the Northeast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the BJP ensured long-lasting peace in the region, while the Congress signed various accords for "selfish interests".

Addressing a public meeting in Assam's Kokrajhar district virtually from Guwahati after rain disrupted his travel schedule, Modi said the state was writing a new chapter of peace and development under the "double-engine" government.

Modi alleged Congress endangered national security by handing over the land of indigenous people to infiltrators.

"Punish Congress in the upcoming elections and give a clear message that there is no place for infiltrators in this country," he added.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Gyanesh Kumar, CEC

193 Opposition MPs sign notice seeking motion to remove CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul attacks PM Modi over LPG shortage, cites Epstein and Adani cases

no-confidence motion India, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, parliamentary no-confidence motions, confidence motion India Parliament, no-confidence motion history India, state government no-confidence motions, Lok Sabha Speaker removal motion, Indian parl

Datanomics: Quick glance at India's history of no-confidence motionspremium

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

Akhilesh seeks debate on West Asia, questions Centre's foreign policy

d09-naveen_patnaik-2c

Is Patnaik shedding 'equidistance' doctrine? BJD-Cong tie-up sparks buzzpremium

Topics : BJP Northeast India Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS KC-135 Aircraft CrashNifty Trading Strategy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayVodafone Idea Share PriceGold OutlookPM Kisan 22nd Installment Release Nifty Metal IndexPersonal Finance