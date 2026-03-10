Tuesday, March 10, 2026 | 11:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / Datanomics: Quick glance at India's history of no-confidence motions

Datanomics: Quick glance at India's history of no-confidence motions

Discussion on a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla began in the House, with historical data showing most such motions in India have targeted state governments

Jayant Pankaj
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2026 | 11:21 PM IST

On Tuesday, Parliament started discussing a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. He is the sixth individual in Parliament to have faced a no-confidence motion. Between 1951 and 2026, a total of 541 confidence and no-confidence motions have been moved in Parliament as well as state legislatures.
 
No-confidence motions are rarely adopted
 
At 352, no-confidence motions targeting state governments were higher in number, followed by those against the central government. Only six have targeted individuals in Parliament. 
 
Steady decline in number
 
No-confidence motions against state and central governments have declined over the decades. Those against state governments peaked at 83 between 1961 and 1970, and then fell to 25 in 2011-2020.
 
Those against the Centre decreased from 12 in 1961 -70 to just 1 in 2011-20. 
 
No-confidence motion against individuals
 
Most no-confidence motions against individuals targeted Lok Sabha speakers, and Parliament has defeated all such motions against them. 
