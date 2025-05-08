Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 03:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / BJP govt dismantled contract cheating network in UP, says CM Yogi

BJP govt dismantled contract cheating network in UP, says CM Yogi

Secondary education in the state was earlier known for mass cheating, he noted, adding his government dismantled the "contract cheating" system completely

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Adityanath recalled that when 'Operation Kayakalp' was launched, most council schools were on the verge of closure due to falling student numbers and shortage of teachers. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
3 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday accused previous state governments of neglecting the education sector, and said before 2017, the state's secondary education board was facing an "existential crisis", while basic education had nearly collapsed.

Secondary education in the state was earlier known for mass cheating, he noted, adding his government dismantled the "contract cheating" system completely.

Speaking at an event to distribute appointment letters to 494 selected assistant teachers (LT grade) and 49 lecturers for government secondary schools, he said, "Prior to 2017, secondary education in the state was notorious for mass cheating...Schools appeared to be on the verge of closure." 

 

  "There was a time when the very existence of the Secondary Education Board was in question. Education was never part of the government's agenda. Without a strong foundation, how can one imagine building a strong structure? The willpower was lacking. Education was not in the agenda of the government. Some people were obsessed with playing with the future of the children of the state and the country," he said.

Adityanath claimed that students from other states, including Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and even Jammu and Kashmir, used to appear for examinations in some UP districts known for rampant cheating and there used to be proxy candidates also.

We dismantled this contract cheating system completely, he said.

Highlighting his government's reforms, he said that since 2017, the education sector in Uttar Pradesh has witnessed transformational changes.

"We embraced innovation and technology, especially in basic education. Under 'Operation Kayakalp', the government has carried out fundamental improvements in council-run schools," he said, adding that even the NITI Aayog recognized these innovations at national level.

Adityanath recalled that when 'Operation Kayakalp' was launched, most council schools were on the verge of closure due to falling student numbers and shortage of teachers.

"We gradually addressed these challenges, and today, these schools are emerging as centres of innovation with visible positive outcomes," he said.

Urging newly appointed teachers to stay aligned with modern educational demands, the chief minister said, If we fail to prepare our youth for present-day challenges, it won't just be the current generation that suffers future generations won't forgive us.

Claiming transparency in recruitment, Adityanath said over 8 lakh youths have been provided government jobs in the last eight years through a fair and transparent process, including over 40,000 teacher recruitments in the secondary education department alone.

Referring to the military strike by Indian armed forces on terrorist targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, he said, You must have witnessed a glimpse of what a developed India looks like. It does not provoke others, but if someone interferes with our internal matters or threatens our citizens, India gives a strong response even entering the enemy's den, if needed.

He added that the world has taken note of India's strength and will continue to witness it in the times ahead.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Yogi Adityanath UP government Uttar Pradesh

First Published: May 08 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

