Home / Politics / BJP launches state-wide demonstrations in Karnataka over rising prices

BJP launches state-wide demonstrations in Karnataka over rising prices

The BJP staged demonstrations at the district and Taluk headquarters with the party planning more protests till April 13

As per the schedule, the march on April 7 will cover the Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts (Representative Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

The opposition BJP on Wednesday launched state-wide protests against the Karnataka government, alleging that it "failed" to contain rising prices.

The BJP staged demonstrations at the district and Taluk headquarters with the party planning more protests till April 13. In Bengaluru, the BJP state president B Y Vijayendra and his father B S Yediyurappa led the protests at Freedom Park. Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly and Council, R Ashoka and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, MLAs and several former ministers took part in it.

Addressing the gathering, Vijayendra alleged that the government has deceived the public and is negatively impacting the poor.

 

This is not the government which does what it says but it's the one which is misleading people. The government is branding the poor with the price rise. No one is living peacefully. The way the government increased the prices of petrol and diesel, milk, stamp duty and medical expenses should be an eye-opener, he said.

According to the BJP office bearers, the party has also planned a 'Janakrosha Yatra' (Public Outrage March) from April 7, starting in Mysuru, which will be flagged off by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

As per the schedule, the march on April 7 will cover the Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts. On April 8, it will reach Mandya and Hassan, and on April 9 it will proceed to Kodagu and Mangaluru.

The first phase will conclude in Udupi and Chikkamagaluru on April 10. The second phase, starting on April 13, will cover the Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada districts.

The movement will cover every district in the state. Each district will have a two-to-three-kilometre Padayatra' (foot march).

Topics : Karnataka Karnataka government BJP Bharatiya Janata Party

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

