Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

BJP leaders vandalised Delhi Jal Board office: AAP minister Bharadwaj

BJP leaders led a protest against the AAP government in different areas across Delhi over the water crisis

Saurabh Bharadwaj,Saurabh

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2024 | 5:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid protests over the severe water crisis in the national capital, Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday accused BJP leaders and workers of vandalising an office of the Delhi Jal Board.
Terming it a "conspiracy" against the government, Bharadwaj shared a video showing some people breaking the windows of an office by hurling stones and earthern pots at it.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"See BJP leaders wearing party sashes and its workers raising slogans of BJP Zindabad vandalising government property at the Delhi Jal Board office. Who is getting pipelines broken at various places? Whose conspiracy is it?" he said in a post on X in Hindi.
Earlier in the day, BJP leaders led a protest against the AAP government in different areas across Delhi over the water crisis.
The AAP government has been accusing the BJP-ruled Haryana of not releasing Delhi's share of water.
The Congress has also held protests against the acute water shortage in the national capital.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BJP Congress Delhi Jal Board Saurabh Bharadwaj

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2024 | 5:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayKuwait FireG7 Summit 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEDelhi Water CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon