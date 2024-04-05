BJP not 'ideologically rich to 'buy' him, says 'Singham' actor Prakash Raj

Actor Prakash Raj on Friday broke his silence on speculations in some quarters that he was joining BJP. The ‘Singham’ actor wrote on X, “I guess they tried... must have realised they were not rich enough (ideologically) to buy me... what do you think friends."



The actor has been a vocal critic of the ruling BJP. Last month, he met climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who sat on a hunger strike to demand statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Following his meeting with Wangchuk, Raj said that when governments do not keep their promises, the people of the nation have “no option but to unite and raise their voices in accordance with their constitutional rights”.

According to news reports, Raj was quoted as saying, “We have heard from the people and the scientists that they have been promised [sixth schedule by the BJP] and when we remind them [of their promise] they are seeing them as criminals”.

He further added, “They [politicians] are making big promises and generating false hopes at election times, but later when they take our votes, they don’t look back for the next five years. They have nothing to do with us, we are fools to trust their words.”

The actor had also reacted to the video of actor Kangana Ranaut, the BJP candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, wherein she called freedom fighter Subash Chandra Bose as India's first Prime Minister.

Raj retweeted the viral video and captioned it as, “Clowns of Supreme Joker’s Party... what a disgrace..."

Earlier this year, Raj had said that three major political parties have contacted him and are trying to get him on-board for the 2024 elections.

He said that these parties are after him not for his ideology but because he is a critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “I don't want to get into the trap,” the 58-year-old actor said.

He had contested as an Independent candidate from Bengaluru Central in the 2019 general elections but lost.