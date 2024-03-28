LIVE: Filing of nominations for second phase of Lok Sabha polls begins
The process of filing nominations for 88 seats across 12 states in the second phase of the General Elections will start from today. The last date for filing nomination papers for the second phase is April 4. The notification for the second phase of the polls was issued by the Election Commission of India on behalf of the president early on Thursday. On April 5, the nomination papers will be scrutinised in all states and Union Territories, except Jammu and Kashmir. The scrutiny will be held in the state on April 6.
Polling in one part of the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency will also be conducted during the second phase. The notification for polls in the Outer Manipur constituency was included in the gazette notification issued for the first phase on March 20.
The Congress released its eighth list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Jharkhand on Wednesday. In Jharkhand, Kalicharan Munda will fight from Khunti constituency, Sukhdeo Bhagat from Lohardaga and Jai Prakashbhai Patel from Hazaribagh. In Madhya Pradesh, Rao Yadvendra Singh will stand in the polls against Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Tarvar Singh Lodhi from Damoh and Pratap Bhanu Sharma will fight against former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivaraj Singh Chouhan for the Vidisha Lok Sabha seat. In Telangana, Athram Suguna will contest from Adilabad, Tatiparthi Jeevan Reddy will fight from Nizamad, Neelam Madhu from Medak, and Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy will contest from Bhongir.For Uttar Pradesh, Congress released a list of 4 candidates. Dolly Sharma has been fielded from Ghaziabad, Shivram Valmiki from Bulandshahr, Nakul Dubey will contest from Sitapur and Virendra Chaudhary will contest from Maharajganj.
Polling in one part of the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency will also be conducted during the second phase.
