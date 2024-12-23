Business Standard

Monday, December 23, 2024 | 09:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Parliamentary panel on One Nation One Election set for first time on Jan 8

Parliamentary panel on One Nation One Election set for first time on Jan 8

The government decided to increase the committee's strength from 31 to 39 as more political parties expressed the desire to be part of the exercise to examine the two draft legislations

Ram Nath Kovind-led panel hands report on 'one nation, one poll' to President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday. (Photo: ANI)

Ram Nath Kovind-led panel handing report on 'one nation, one poll' to President Droupadi Murmu. (Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 8:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The first meeting of the 39-member parliamentary panel on 'one nation, one election' is set to be held on January 8, setting the tone for nationwide deliberations on the key poll reform measure of the BJP-led NDA government.

Parliamentary sources said the first meeting of the Joint Committee on bills for simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, chaired by BJP member P P Chaudhary, is likely to be an introductory one with officials briefing the panel on the two bills to implement a long-cherished election promise of the BJP.

The Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill were introduced in the Lok Sabha last week and referred to the joint committee of Parliament on Friday, the last day of the Winter Session.

 

The government decided to increase the committee's strength from 31 to 39 as more political parties expressed the desire to be part of the exercise to examine the two draft legislations on simultaneous elections.

Former Union ministers Anurag Thakur, Parshottam Rupala and Manish Tewari and several first-term lawmakers, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Bansuri Swaraj and Sambit Patra, are members of the committee.

The panel has 27 members from the Lok Sabha and 12 from the Rajya Sabha.

More From This Section

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

Priynaka slams BJP for GST on exam forms, says 'turning dreams to income'

Congress, Congress flag

Congress attacks Modi govt over rising food prices, spiraling inflation

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

NCP leader Bhujbal meets CM Fadnavis, discusses political, social issues

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Rahul to meet family of deceased Suryawnashi in Maharashtra's Parbhani

CT Ravi

Case registered against individuals who attempted to attack BJP MLC CT Ravi

Topics : Parliament one nation one election winter session Lok Sabha Rajya Sabha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 8:58 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMamata Machinery IPO Latest News LIVEMarket TodayGold and Silver Price Today Unimech Aerospace IPODAM Capital Advisors IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon