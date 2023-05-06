close

BJP trying to get attention through religion-based politics: Himachal CM

"They (BJP) are trying to get public attention which they are not getting in Karnataka"

ANI General News
Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, Photo: ANI

Last Updated : May 06 2023 | 12:55 AM IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Friday slammed BJP's campaign ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections and said that by doing religion-based politics, BJP is trying to get attention.

While talking to ANI, Sukhu said, "Every house in India has a Lord Hanuman idol in it. By doing this kind of politics, they (BJP) are trying to get public attention which they are not getting in Karnataka,"

As part of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s ongoing campaigns in poll-bound Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take out two mega road shows and four public meetings this weekend, According to sources, PM Modi will arrive in Bangalore on the night of May 5 and will hold two roadshows in the city on May 6.

On Wednesday, accusing the Congress of hurling abuses at him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said people of Karnataka do not support this "black culture" and that they should punish those making abuses by saying 'Jai Bajrangbali' when they cast their vote.

Addressing a rally in Karnataka, the Prime Minister said BJP wants to make Karnataka the number one state in India and has a roadmap and a plan.

Referring to Congress, PM Modi said it tries to get votes by abusing him.

"What is the other way to seek votes, abuse Modi, abuses are being hurled...does anyone in Karnataka accept the black culture, a culture where anyone can abuse, a culture of abuse...does Karnataka forgive those who hurl abuses. What will you do this time, will you punish... when you press the button at the polling booth, punish those (who hurl abuses) by saying 'Jai Bajrangbali'," he had said.

Congress on Tuesday released its Karnataka election manifesto which talked of ban on organisations like Bajrang Dal and the Popular Front of India.

The Congress manifesto said the party is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred among communities on grounds of caste and religion.

"We believe that law and Constitution is sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and Organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on any such organisations," the manifesto said.

Polling for Karnataka elections will take place on May 10 and counting of votes will take place on May 13.

First Published: May 06 2023 | 7:51 AM IST

