Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

BJP will take away voting rights from people if it comes to power: Akhilesh

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, the Samajwadi Party chief asserted that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are for safeguarding the Constitution

Akhilesh Yadav

Yadav's remark was about the total 146 MPs -- 100 from Lok Sabha and 46 from Rajya Sabha who were suspended from Parliament Winter Session for creating a ruckus and disrupting proceedings in both Houses | File image

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2023 | 9:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would take away the right to vote from people after the party comes into power in 2024.
Speaking to reporters on Saturday, the Samajwadi Party chief asserted that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are for safeguarding the Constitution.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The BJP made the new Parliament and suspended the maximum number of MPs to escape from answering questions... They do not want the Parliament to run. The people should remain alert that if they (BJP) come into power in 2024, they will take away the right to vote. The elections of 2024 are for safeguarding the Constitution," SP head said.
Yadav's remark was about the total 146 MPs -- 100 from Lok Sabha and 46 from Rajya Sabha who were suspended from Parliament Winter Session for creating a ruckus and disrupting proceedings in both Houses, while they were demanding a statement from Union Minister Amit Shah about the Parliament security breach incident.
The security breach happened on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on December 13. Two people--Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D--jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted anti-establishment slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.
As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections draw near, India's political landscape is undergoing a significant reshuffling. The emerging INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) consortium is gearing up to challenge the established National Democratic Alliance, setting the stage for an electoral showdown.
The political landscape of India is experiencing a profound transformation in anticipation of the 2024 elections.
The 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be held next year that is likely to be between the Modi government's NDA alliance and the INDIA bloc.

Also Read

Does the BJP really need a new Constitution?

BCCI media rights auction on August 31: Disney Star, Sony and Jio in fray

Akhilesh Yadav has no plans to attend INDIA bloc's Wednesday meeting: SP

Chhattisgarh elections 2023 LIVE: Voting concludes, sealing of EVMs begins

Necessary to defeat BJP to save Constitution and democracy: Akhilesh Yadav

AAP's National Executive meeting to be held today via video conferencing

Three Naga groups approach Centre over decades-old political issue

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams Centre over high petrol, diesel prices

Pawan Kalyan writes to PM over Rs 35,141 cr 'scam' in Andhra housing scheme

Cong cries foul over BJP nominee for Karanpur poll's induction as Raj min

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav BJP Lok Sabha Indian constitution Opposition

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2023 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Coffee-Tata Consumer MergerIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Yash Raj Films RevenueBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon