close
Sensex (-0.55%)
65465.90 -362.51
Nifty (-0.65%)
19511.00 -127.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
5897.95 + 14.65
Nifty Midcap (0.18%)
40611.00 + 73.95
Nifty Bank (-0.50%)
44361.80 -222.75
Heatmap

BSP supremo Mayawati demands caste survey in Uttar Pradesh immediately

Happy that politics is taking a new turn in favour of the neglected Bahujan Samaj, as a consequence of which even most extreme "anti-caste" and "anti-Mandal" sects have become worried for their future

Mayawati

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 12:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Tuesday demanded the state government start conducting the caste survey right away, saying though some parties are against it, this is the only way to justice for the OBCs.
"The news of the caste census data conducted by the Bihar government being made public is in the news today and intense discussions are going on on it. Some parties are definitely uncomfortable with this, but for BSP this is the first step in the long struggle for the constitutional rights of OBCs," Mayawati said in her post on X.
She said BSP is happy that the country's politics is taking a new turn in favour of the neglected 'Bahujan Samaj', as a consequence of which even the most extreme "anti-caste" and "anti-Mandal" sects have become worried for their future.
The BSP leader said although the UP government should now start a caste census or survey immediately in line with sentiment of the public, "the right solution will be found only when the central government conducts the caste census at the national level and gives them their due rights."

The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar had on Monday released findings of its much-awaited caste survey months ahead of the 2024 Parliamentary elections, which revealed that OBCs and EBCs constitute 63 per cent of the state's total population.
According to the data, Bihar's total population stood at a little over 13.07 crore, out of which the Extremely Backward Classes at 36 per cent were the largest social segment followed by the Other Backward Classes at 27.13 per cent.

Also Read

SP, BSP blame BJP for their poor showing in Uttar Pradesh municipal polls

Will will go solo in state elections, not enter into any alliance: Mayawati

No question of joining hands NDA or INDIA bloc: BSP supremo Mayawati

'INDIA', NDA both 'anti-poor' says Mayawati, BSP will fight polls on own

Will attain target of providing 2 mn jobs by next year: Nitish Kumar

Caste survey a brave step forward, other states should follow: NCP MLA

Maha hospital deaths: Cong demands probe, Kharge slams health apparatus

PM Modi to inaugurate NMDC's plant, new rail lines in Chhattisgarh's Bastar

Govt spends crores on publicity but no money for children's medicines: Cong

Siddaramaiah govt lacks will to protect water rights of Karnataka: Bommai

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mayawati BSP Uttar Pradesh caste census pilot projects

First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesWorld Heart Day 2023Asian Games 2023 Kabaddi scheduleLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesIndia Cricket World Cup SquadHookah Ban in HaryanaGold-Silver PriceMCX Share PriceAsian Games 2023 September 30 schedule

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT CityJalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streamingAsian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demandWar in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake saleSugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon