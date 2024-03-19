Sensex (    %)
                             
Centre, Haryana govt working together to uplift weaker sections: CM Saini

While en route to Karnal, Saini took out a roadshow in the Ambala and Kurukshetra districts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted with a flower bouquet by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 11:06 AM IST

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday said the BJP governments at the Centre and in Haryana have been working transparently and taking steps to uplift the weaker sections.
The Narendra Modi government has worked towards the upliftment of the poor and weaker sections of the society and has undertaken several initiatives for their welfare, he said.
In Haryana, the BJP government has taken several steps in the past nine-and-half years for the welfare of poor and weaker sections and provided jobs purely based on merit, the chief minister said.
Interacting with reporters after paying obeisance at Nada Sahib Gurdwara in Panchkula, Saini said the country has scripted a new chapter of development during the 10-year rule of the Narendra Modi government.
Accompanied by Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and the BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Ambala Banto Kataria, the Haryana chief minister will visit Karnal on Tuesday where BJP president J P Nadda will kick off the party's campaign for the Lok Sabha polls in Haryana.
While en route to Karnal, Saini took out a roadshow in the Ambala and Kurukshetra districts.
He exuded confidence that like in the 2019 general elections, will this time too the people of Haryana would give all 10 Lok Sabha seats to PM Modi.
He appealed to people to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Modi, saying his vision is to take the country forward and make it a "Viksit (developed)" by 2047.
When asked about former minister Anil Vij, who last week skipped Saini's swearing-in ceremony, the chief minister said, "He is our respected leader. We have been regularly getting guidance from him."

Polling in Haryana's 10 Lok Sabha seats will be held in the sixth phase on May 25. Bypoll to the Karnal assembly seat, which fell vacant following the resignation of former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, will be held on the same day.
Khattar has been named as the BJP candidate from Karnal Lok Sabha constituency.

Topics : Haryana Government Haryana Haryana election Manohar Lal Khattar Bharatiya Janata Party BJP

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 11:06 AM IST

