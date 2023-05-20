Centre moves SC seeking review of Delhi govt's executive powers verdict

The Centre has moved the Supreme Court seeking review of its May 11 verdict which held that the Delhi government has legislative and executive powers over the administration of services except for public order, police and land.

The review petition, submitted by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, said the judgment "suffers from errors apparent on the face of the record and fails to consider the case submitted by the review petitioner".

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, in a unanimous verdict, had put an end to the dispute between the Centre and the Delhi government triggered by a 2015 home ministry notification asserting its control over services, holding the National Capital Territory administration is unlike other Union Territories and has been "accorded a 'sui generis' (unique) status" by the Constitution.

The Centre had on Friday promulgated an ordinance to create an authority for transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi, with the AAP government calling the move a deception with the Supreme Court verdict on control of services.

The ordinance, which came a week after the apex court handed over the control of services in Delhi excluding police, public order and land to the elected government, seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre.

