The previous record for the longest delay between adjournment and prorogation was 87 days, set in 2008.

Winter Sessions have been central to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government’s legislative agenda over the past 12 years, providing a crucial opportunity to debate and pass legislation, particularly on economic policy. Parliament has not held a Winter Session on four occasions: 1975, 1979, 1984 and 2020.

India has no fixed parliamentary calendar. Article 85 of the Constitution stipulates that no more than six months can elapse between the last sitting of one session and the first sitting of the next. Parliament must therefore meet again before February 13. By convention, it holds three sessions a year: Budget, Monsoon and Winter.

The delay has fuelled speculation that the government could convene a special session to push through a proposed constitutional amendment to implement the women’s reservation law, alongside legislation for delimitation — the redrawing of Lok Sabha constituency boundaries. Senior government sources have hinted at such a move in informal briefings.

Procedurally, an existing session can be extended with at least two days’ notice, while a fresh session requires 14 days’ notice. These are conventions rather than constitutional requirements: The Constitution prescribes no specific timetable either for convening a session or for proroguing a House after it has been adjourned sine die.

The government’s previous attempt to secure parliamentary approval for the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill and the accompanying Delimitation Bill failed in April. The legislation sought to expand the Lok Sabha, enable delimitation based on the 2011 Census and link the implementation of women’s reservation to the redrawing of constituencies. The constitutional amendment could not progress after falling short of the required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha, securing 298 votes in favour and 230 against.

The government will have to introduce a fresh Bill. The proposed amendment seeks to increase the Lok Sabha’s strength from 543 to a maximum of 850 seats through delimitation, paving the way for 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state legislative assemblies ahead of the 2029 General Election.

Government sources have maintained that passing the women’s reservation legislation remains the priority and expressed confidence that the constitutional amendment would secure a two-thirds majority, by a margin of 15 to 18 votes in the Lok Sabha this time. But that calculation could be upended if Opposition parties remain united, as they did in April.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which was then part of the Opposition INDIA (Indian National Inclusive Developmental Alliance) bloc, backed a resolution adopted by the Tamil Nadu Assembly on August 12, urging the Centre to freeze the number of Lok Sabha seats at 543.

The DMK has 22 MPs in the Lower House.

The government is expected to have more support than it did in April, with backing from members of the Nationalist Citizen Party of India, 20 of whom joined the fledgling party after rebelling against the Trinamool Congress, and six of the nine Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs who joined the Shiv Sena. The four YSR Congress Party MPs, who supported the government in April, may not do so this time. Even with these potential gains, the government appears to remain short of the two-thirds majority required to pass the constitutional amendment.

Opposition parties, particularly those in the INDIA bloc, say the government has not consulted them on the possibility of a special session.

Government sources have also indicated informally that the Centre is open to increasing Lok Sabha seats by 50 per cent in every state to address concerns among southern states that delimitation could erode their political representation. One proposal under consideration is to preserve the existing distribution of seats between states, based on the 1971 Census, while increasing each state’s allocation by 50 per cent. No final decision has been taken.

The Opposition has demanded an all-party meeting to discuss delimitation. The INDIA bloc says it will not compromise on its four-point formula: freezing the Lok Sabha’s strength at 543 for 25 years; retaining the existing distribution of seats among states and Union Territories (UTs); providing one-third reservation for women within the existing 543 seats; and delinking delimitation from the 2027 Census.

The Congress-led bloc has said it would support legislation that separates the redrawing of constituencies from the 2027 Census. Some of its allies, as well as former allies, could nevertheless consider the government’s proposal if it guarantees a uniform 50 per cent increase in seats based on the 1971 Census.

The timing is significant. Once the results of the 2027 Census are published, Article 82 of the Constitution will permit delimitation based on the new population figures. Southern states fear this would reduce their relative representation because their population growth has been slower than that of northern states. Government sources say they have conveyed assurances on a 50 per cent increase to southern parties, but those parties want the commitment written into the draft legislation or communicated formally.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the Opposition had no clarity on the government’s intentions. “Nobody knows what the new Bill will contain since the old Bill was defeated resoundingly on April 17, 2026,” he said. “No new specific proposals have been discussed with any political party in a serious and structured manner, let alone the fact that an all-party meeting has not been called, despite four letters to the PM from party chief Mallikarjun Kharge.”

Successive governments have altered parliamentary schedules over the years. In 2017, the Winter Session was delayed until December 15 because of the Gujarat Assembly elections. In 2012, political parties agreed to postpone the Budget Session, with the then finance minister, Pranab Mukherjee, presenting the Budget on March 16 rather than at the end of February.

In 2008, the Monsoon Session, which was convened for just two days and saw a no-confidence motion against the UPA-I government over the India-US nuclear deal, was extended until December.