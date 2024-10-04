Business Standard
Home / Politics / CM Naidu calls for 15% growth target, slams previous govt's policies

CM Naidu calls for 15% growth target, slams previous govt's policies

Naidu further stated that the government's primary responsibility is not only to provide welfare measures but also to increase the incomes of the people

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrests former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N. Chandrababu Naidu in an alleged corruption case, in Nandyal on Saturday.

CM expressed concern that nearly all sectors had regressed due to the destructive policies.

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 7:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday urged officials from various departments to work diligently towards restoring growth across all sectors by adopting the latest policies, setting a target of achieving a 15 percent growth rate.

Chairing a review meeting on the progress of agriculture, allied sectors, industry, and services, the Chief Minister expressed concern that nearly all sectors had regressed due to the destructive policies of the previous government, leading to the collapse of the state's economic sector.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

When officials provided detailed accounts of their departments' conditions over the past decade, CM Naidu stated that the current government is implementing new policies across all sectors. He urged officials to drive economic progress by putting these policies into action.

 

The Chief Minister emphasised that officials should not only work to improve the living standards of the people and advance the state's economic condition but also ensure that there is no additional financial burden on the population. He highlighted that the costs of farming could be significantly reduced through comprehensive mechanisation.

Naidu further stated that the government's primary responsibility is not only to provide welfare measures but also to increase the incomes of the people by strengthening various sectors.

Reflecting on past growth, Naidu noted that Andhra Pradesh had achieved a growth rate of 13.7 per cent during 2014-19 despite facing challenges following the state's bifurcation. However, he regretted that under the YSRCP government, which followed, the growth rate had dropped sharply to 10.59 per cent.

In 2019, the growth rate difference between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh was only 0.20 per cent, but by 2024, this gap had widened to 1.5 per cent, CM Naidu remarked.

More From This Section

Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot

Gehlot's ex-OSD blames him for phone tapping during 2020 political crisis

Ashok Tanwar

Haryana polls: BJP's Ashok Tanwar returns to Cong at Rahul Gandhi's rally

Anurag Thakur

Rahul Gandhi promoting 'tukde tukde' ideology: Anurag Thakur attacks Cong

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

MUDA case: I have faith in judiciary, truth will triumph, says Siddaramaiah

G Kishan Reddy, G Kishan

Cong govts in Himachal, K'taka and T'gana in financial mess: Kishan Reddy

He also pointed out that while per capita income under the previous TDP regime stood at 13.21 per cent, it had fallen to 9.06 per cent under the subsequent government, negatively impacting the living conditions of the people.

The Chief Minister stressed that officials must recognise that Andhra Pradesh currently ranks fifth in the southern region in terms of per capita income and should set clear goals to improve this by formulating a strategic vision. He noted that certain sectors were lagging behind and needed to become more active.

CM Naidu also announced that the P-4 system would be introduced in January. Through this system, those at the top of the financial spectrum would be encouraged to uplift at least 10 per cent of the population. In addition to the welfare schemes being implemented by the state, he called on the wealthy and organisations to act as mentors to improve the living conditions of the poor.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Will transform Rayalaseema into green energy hub, says Andhra CM Naidu

Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu

Tirupati laddu row: YSRCP leaders perform atonement rituals for Naidu's sin

Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu

YSRCP chief Jagan not prevented from visiting Tirumala temple: AP CM Naidu

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Tirumala devotees can be assured about laddu after purification: Official

Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu

Laddu row: Naidu forms SIT, alleges ghee supply norms changed under Jagan

Topics : Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh government Economic policy economic growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 7:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana Assembly Polls LIveBihar FloodsLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayVirat KohliIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon