Cong appoints Alka Lamba women wing's chief, Varun Choudhary to head NSUI

The Congress on Friday appointed former Delhi MLA Alka Lamba as its women's wing chief, replacing Netta D'Souza.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also appointed Varun Choudhary as the head of the party's students' wing National Students' Union of India (NSUI).

Lamba, who has been appointed as the president of the All India Mahila Congress, had been named as a special invitee to the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meet last year.

Lamba, who started her political career at a young age, was elected as the president of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) as an NSUI candidate in 1995.

In 2014, she quit the Congress and joined AAP but returned to the grand old party in 2019.

She was elected an MLA from Chandni Chowk Assembly constituency in 2015.

The party appreciates the contributions of outgoing All India Mahila Congress President Netta D'Souza and outgoing NSUI president Neeraj Kundan, a Congress statement said.