Cong cites news on Adani's auditor, says something truly rotten in group

In October 2023, comes news of a third statutory auditor also a big name in the profession of five listed Adani Group companies being itself investigated by the National Financial Reporting Authority

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

"Something is truly rotten in Modi's most-favoured conglomerate," he alleged | (Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2023 | 9:09 AM IST
The Congress on Thursday cited a media report that one of the Adani Group's longtime auditors is being scrutinised by India's accounting regulator to allege that "something is truly rotten" in the conglomerate.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh's attack on the Adani Group came after a media report claimed that the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) has in recent weeks started an inquiry into one of the member firms of EY in India, S R Batliboi.
In his post on X, Ramesh said, "In May 2023, a little-known statutory auditor of Adani Total Gas Ltd resigned. In August 2023, another statutory auditor this time an internationally known firm resigned after flagging concerns on financial transactions of Adani Ports."

In October 2023, comes news of a third statutory auditor also a big name in the profession of five listed Adani Group companies being itself investigated by the National Financial Reporting Authority, Ramesh said.
"Something is truly rotten in Modi's most-favoured conglomerate," he alleged.
The opposition party has been questioning the financial dealings of billionaire Gautam Adani's Group after US research firm Hindenburg alleged "irregularities" and charged it with stock price manipulation.
The Adani Group has denied all the allegations made in the Hindenburg report and claimed there had been no wrongdoing on its part.

Topics : Congress Jairam Ramesh Adani Group ernst & young

First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 9:09 AM IST

