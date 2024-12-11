Business Standard
Home / Politics / Cong govt spent Rs 11,200 cr on loan interest, says Himachal CM Sukhu

Cong govt spent Rs 11,200 cr on loan interest, says Himachal CM Sukhu

Taking a dig at BJP president and Union Health Minister J P Nadda at his home turf Bilaspur, Sukhu said it is sad that a leader of his stature talks about toilet tax in public rally. He challenged

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Sukhu said there is no crunch of funds for development and maintained that he would not back out from taking strong decisions in the interest of the state. | Photo: Twitter @SukhuSukhvinder

Press Trust of India Shimla
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 10:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The present Congress government has taken Rs 28,000 crore loan in the past two years out of which over Rs 11,200 crore was spent to pay interest on loan taken by the previous governments since 1971, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Wednesday.

He also said that Rs 7,800 was spent on repaying the principal amount of loan while Rs 9,000 crore on development.

Speaking at a programme to mark completion of two years of Congress government in office in Bilaspur, Sukhu said that this is not a celebration  "It is just a programme and we would celebrate when Himachal Pradesh becomes self-reliant in 2027," he said.

 

The chief minister reiterated the challenges of financial crunch, worst monsoon disaster in 2023 and "political conspiracy" leading to bypolls on nine assembly seats faced by the Congress government in the past two years.

Sukhu said that 75,000 tourists were rescued during the monsoon disaster last year.

"I am aware of the Union government's step-motherly treatment to the state," he said and added that Himachal Pradesh has still not received any funds under Post-Disaster Need Assessment (PDNA) for last year's monsoon disaster.

More From This Section

Ayushman Bharat , PMJAY

Centre steps up on gas to increase 70+ enrolment in Ayushman Bharat

Kalyan Banerjee

LS adjourned till 5 pm after uproar on TMC leader's remarks against Scindia

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Moved notice for RS chairman's removal over biased behaviour: Opposition

Nana Patole

India's democracy in danger, like Pak, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka: Nana Patole

Jagdeep Dhankhar, Jagdeep, Dhankhar, VP

Explained: What pushed INDIA bloc's no-confidence against Jagdeep Dhankhar?

He said that the Congress won six out of nine seats in assembly by-elections and its vote share increased by 14 per cent in Lok Sabha polls, and added that God and people of the state saved his government.

The seats fell vacant after nine MLAs including six Congress rebels and three independent MLAs had cross voted in favour of the BJP nominee Harsh Mahajan in Rajya Sabha elections.

Listing the government's initiatives in the past two years, Sukhu said there is no crunch of funds for development and maintained that he would not back out from taking strong decisions in the interest of the state and its people.

"The Union government is using the Enforcement Directorate against me...the BJP has been making baseless allegations for the past four months," he alleged.

Taking a dig at BJP president and Union Health Minister J P Nadda at his home turf Bilaspur, Sukhu said it is sad that a leader of his stature talks about toilet tax in public rally. He challenged Nadda to keep all BJP MLAs in toilet for 24 hours and check the next month bill.

The chief minister claimed that the BJP is divided in five groups -- J P Nadda, Anurag Thakur, Jai Ram Thakur, Rajiv Bindal and the fifth group is of Congress rebels now in BJP -- and all these BJP leaders are protesting against the Congress to save their own seats.

In spite of huge debt liability inherited by the previous BJP government, the Congress worked with the theme of 'Vyavastha Parivartan' (change of system) and restored Old Pension Scheme benefiting 1.36 lakh employees of the state, he added.

Also Read

Jairam Thakur, Himachal Pradesh BJP

Corrupt Congress govt brought Himachal on brink of bankruptcy: BJP

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, HP CM

Himachal govt to set up regulated markets for fair prices: CM Sukhu

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, HP CM

Himachal govt mulls including health education in school curricula

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Himachal Pradesh CM

BJP slams Himachal govt's winter session, claims avoiding accountability

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, HP CM

Bara Bhangal in Kangra to get road connectivity in two years: Himachal CM

Topics : Himachal pradesh government Indian National Congress loan rates

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 10:27 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session LIVESai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon