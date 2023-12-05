Sensex (0.34%)
Cong leader Jairam Ramesh slams Modi government over situation in Manipur

While the Home minister claims that peace has returned to the north eastern state, the ground realities are different, he said

Congress general secretary, Jairam Ramesh

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh (Photo: Twitter)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 11:27 AM IST
The Congress on Tuesday targeted the Modi government over the violence in Manipur, saying the situation in the state is far from normal.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Manipur situation.
While the Home minister claims that peace has returned to the north eastern state, the ground realities are different, he said.
"It has been 7 months now. The situation in Manipur continues to be far from normal. Just yesterday came news of a fresh round of violence which took the lives of thirteen people. Earlier, a public sector bank had been looted and some Rs. 18 crore carried off," he said in a post on X.
"The Home Minister claims peace has returned but ground realities are to the contrary. And of course, the Prime Minister carries on with his inexplicable silence on Manipur, along with his refusal to meet with Manipuri leaders or visit the state," Ramesh said.
At least 13 people, suspected to be the cadres of the outlawed PLA terror group, were killed after a gunfight in a remote border village of Manipur's Tengnoupal district on Monday, officials said.
The Congress has been raising the issue of Manipur violence and will seek a discussion on the situation there in Parliament.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 11:27 AM IST

