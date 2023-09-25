close
Sensex (0.23%)
66159.30 + 150.15
Nifty (0.26%)
19725.00 + 50.75
Nifty Smallcap (0.64%)
5771.05 + 36.85
Nifty Midcap (0.40%)
40299.40 + 160.25
Nifty Bank (0.61%)
44884.70 + 272.65
Heatmap

Cong list of candidates for LS polls in Karnataka likely before Jan: Dy CM

Shivakumar did not want to comment on a letter from Congress high command to state leaders not to discuss openly the issue of having more Deputy Chief Ministers in the state

DK Shivakumar, Karnataka elections

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2023 | 1:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday claimed that following the BJP and JD(S) deciding to forge an alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, several leaders from both parties have contacted him expressing their displeasure and wanting to join the Congress party.
The state Congress President also indicated that the Congress' list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls is likely to be finalised before January.
"Following the BJP-JD(S) alliance, several BJP and JD(S) leaders have expressed their displeasure and are talking to me. I will have to discuss with the Chief Minister, some cabinet colleagues and party leaders. I have told them (BJP-JD(S) leaders) after discussion I will get back to them," Shivakumar said.
Speaking to reporters here, he said, "Several BJP-JD(S) leaders -- those who had won or lost -- have expressed their desire to join Congress, stating that they are not happy with the alliance, as they were not consulted. I will first consult within (Congress). I have already asked local leadership to induct workers from other parties at their level."

The JD(S) on Friday decided to ally with the BJP following a meeting of its leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy with Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national President J P Nadda.
Asked about anti-defection law, coming in the way of inducting BJP-JD(S) legislators into the party, the KPCC chief said, "we are aware of the technical problems.... I won't talk on that issue as of now."

Also, pointing out that most of the Ministers in the state government have been appointed as observers by the Congress party ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, he said, "for 28 constituencies, one each -- so, 28 Ministers have been appointed.... they will give two or three (candidates) names in eight to ten days. We will finalise as soon as possible."

Noting that one can expect Congress' list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls to be out even before January, he said, "It won't be a surprise, if we release the list even before (January). We have asked for a report in ten days".
Shivakumar did not want to comment on a letter from Congress high command to state leaders not to discuss openly the issue of having more Deputy Chief Ministers in the state.

Also Read

As tur dal prices bite, traders want consumers to try other dal varieties

HD Kumaraswamy's son resigns from JD(S) post defeat in Karnataka polls

Ex-CM Kumaraswamy calls Cong 'hypocrite' for boycotting Parliament opening

Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar to be sworn in as Karnataka CM, Dy CM today

PM, Bommai, Siddaramaiah among others greet Ex-PM Gowda on 91st birthday

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: 93-year-old to vote for first time in Kanker

PM Modi's 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' in MP's Bhopal today: All you need to know

AAP came to end mafia in Punjab, now manager-in-chief: Congress' Sidhu

Will accept final decision of EC on NCP name and symbol: Ajit Pawar

NCP MLC Eknath Khadse claims he declined offer to join Ajit Pawar's faction

There have been voices within the state Congress, especially by Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna pitching for three more Deputy Chief Ministers in Karnataka ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls -- for one each from Veerashaiva-Lingayat, SC/ST and minority communities.
The Congress had decided that Shivakumar will be the only Deputy CM amid stiff competition between him and Siddaramaiah for the Chief Minister's post, after the Assembly election results in May this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : D K Shivakumar Lok Sabha Karnataka Congress BJP JDS

First Published: Sep 25 2023 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesAsian Games 2023 India's full scheduleStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveStock To Watch TodayAsian Games 2023 LIVEUPSC NDA Result 2023 resultGold-Silver PriceAmazon Great Festival saleShark Tank season 3

Companies News

Bajaj Finance in talks with 4 investment banks to raise $800 mn-$1 bnShree Cement to raise up to Rs 700 cr via NCDs on private placement basis

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Humans of Bombay vs People of India: All you need to know about the caseKarnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon