Sensex (0.44%)
69825.60 + 303.91
Nifty (0.33%)
20969.40 + 68.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
44400.20 -94.80
Nifty Smallcap (-1.08%)
6698.90 -73.20
Nifty Bank (0.90%)
47262.00 + 420.60
Heatmap

Congress' Jagadish Shettar questions BJP's moral right to raise corruption

He asked, why the Prime Minister did not direct Central investigating agencies to do an enquiry into the Karnataka contractor's allegation of demand for 40% commission during BJP's rule in the state

Jagadish Shettar

He also demanded the disclosure of details on the I-T department's seizure of around Rs 90 crore from the houses of two government contractors in Bengaluru when the campaigning for the Telangana Assembly election was going on.

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2023 | 06:58 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Reacting to the Income Tax department's seizure of over Rs 200 crore from a business group allegedly linked to a Congress Rajya Sabha MP, Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar on Saturday questioned the BJP's "moral right" to talk about corruption.
He asked, "why the Prime Minister did not direct Central investigating agencies to do an enquiry into the Karnataka contractor's allegation of demand for 40 per cent commission during BJP's rule in the state".
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
He said that Karnataka Contractors' Association president D Kempanna had submitted documents to Justice Nagamohan Das Commission, constituted by the Siddaramaiah government, to substantiate their allegation.
"If the Prime Minister orders for the enquiry (into the 40 per cent commission allegation), he (Justice Nagamohan Das) ought to give all the documents to the Central government agencies. Why it is not happening? It is because the allegation is against the BJP government," Jagadish Shettar told ANI.
He also demanded the disclosure of details on the I-T department's seizure of around Rs 90 crore from the houses of two government contractors in Bengaluru when the campaigning for the Telangana Assembly election was going on.
The BJP had alleged that the money was meant for the Congress party for the election campaign in the neighbouring state.
" 45 crores each found out in Bengaluru three months back what happened about that. Whose money is that amount? It has to be disclosed by the IT department. BJP people had alleged that this belonged to the Congress party. This amount is regarding the collection of commission," he said.
"As far as corruption is concerned nobody has the moral right to talk about it. Whether that government or this government, whoever is the corrupt, they have to be punished," he said.
The IT department's recent raid was conducted on the premises of Baldeo Sahu and Group of Companies Ltd, a country-liquor manufacturing and selling firm with operations across Odisha's western districts. IT sleuths conducted raids around 25 premises in Odisha and Jharkhand linked to the company. So far IT has seized over Rs 200 crore.

Also Read

Filing ITR? Don't forget to declare your income from other sources

Haier offices raided by income tax authorities at multiple locations

Explained: How consultants and freelancers can file their ITR

I-T dept conducts searches across several premises of Kalpataru group

Income tax return: What is NIL ITR? Who is eligible, what are the benefits

Rs 200 crore cash recovery: Cong distances itself from Jharkhand MP Sahu

BSP suspends Danish Ali for 'anti-party' activities, MP refutes charge

PM Modi says women one big caste, warns against attempts to create rift

Requested time to meet PM: Bengal CM Mamata on stoppage of MGNREGA funds

Chhattisgarh BJP MLAs to meet on Sunday, suspense over CM could end

The group is allegedly linked to Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand Dhiraj Sahu.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jagadish Shettar Congress BJP I-T raids corruption

First Published: Dec 10 2023 | 06:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon