Congress' Tiwari links Women's Reservation Bill to 'shop clearance sale'

A day after the Women's Reservation bill was cleared in the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Thursday slammed the Bharatiya Janta Party and said that the Centre's promise of implementation of the bill was similar to "clearance sale of a shop".

"The Women's Reservation Bill is a dream for Sonia Gandhi, she want this bill to be implemented and women to benefit from it. I consider her a champion for this benefit of women. The promise of the bill is like a Bhajpa shop, that is going to be shut down. More like a "clearance sale". The bill was passed but nothing has been said about its implementation date. This means this bill is going to end up just like the other unkept promises of the BJP, such as the provision of jobs, control of price hikes, and benefits to farmers," Tiwari told ANI.

"Na unki neeyat durust na bill durust, (Neither their motive is correct, nor the bill)," added Tiwari.

"If we talk about Rajya sabha, we take responsibility that we will pass this bill with maximum votes," said the Congress leader further.

When questioned what he thought about Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's statement on calling the measure "incomplete" due to lack of quota for Other Backward Classes (OBC), Tiwari said, "Rahul Gandhi is correct, he is speaking on facts. The Home Minister should have answered to him. The BJP Government says something else and does something else. They show that they support the backward class, but everything they do is against them."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday extended his support to the Women's Reservation Bill adding that the measure was "incomplete" as it lacks quota for Other Backward Classes (OBC).

He further said, "Women's Reservation Bill is a big step but I would like to see OBC reservation included in this bill."

Comparing it to the implementation of the Panchayati Raj from 1959 onwards, Gandhi said the bill was another big step to facilitate the transfer of power to women.

The Women's Reservation Bill that seeks to provide a 33 per cent quota for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies was introduced in the Lower House on Tuesday in the ongoing special session of Parliament.

On Tuesday, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the bill in the first sitting of Lok Sabha in the new Parliament building. The bill has been named 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam'.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023, seeks to introduce three new articles and one new clause in the Constitution. (ANI)

