Congress tried to spread corruption from generation to generation: Lekhi

The seizure of cash from some premises linked to Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu in Income Tax Department raids is the highest among corrupt people so far, Union Minister and BJP leader Meenakashi Lekhi asserted on Saturday.

"The amount of cash recovered from Dheeraj Sahu's premises is the highest among corrupt people so far. Its amount has reached Rs 300 crore...Congress has tried to spread corruption from generation to generation," Meenakashi Lekhi added.

"Rs 300 crore is just the amount found with one politician; the count is still left for the rest of the corrupt politicians in the entire Congress. If they were all put together, imagine how many notes would come out," she added.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Parvesh Verma asserted that investigating agencies are not misused under BJP rule and that his party's role is to expose corruption.

"It has been proven that we (the BJP) do not misuse the investigating agencies but all this is done to catch the corrupt person. A lot of truth needs to come to the fore as to where he got all that money from and which parties of the INDIA alliance are involved in this," saidBJP MP Parvesh Verma.

Further, Verma added, Where will this money be used? The truth is yet to come, and I believe Rahul Gandhi will answer this question.

In what is likely India's biggest cash recovery in income tax raids, at least Rs 200 crore in hard cash has been recovered so far during raids in three states since yesterday.

The Odisha-based liquor distillery group is linked to Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu. The counting of cash, however, is still going on, as per the IT official.

The raids were conducted at Boudh Distilleries Private Limited (BDPL) and entities linked to it in Odisha and Jharkhand.

Baldev Sahu Infra Pvt Ltd., which is a group company of Boudh Distilleries covered in the search, is linked to Dheeraj Sahu.

The raids were conducted at Bolangir and Sambalpur in Odisha and Ranchi and Lohardaga in Jharkhand, according to Income Tax officials.