The Congress' interim Delhi chief Devender Yadav has written to Lt Governor VK Saxena, demanding action against those responsible for the "unprecedented water crisis" in the national capital amid the extreme heat battering the city.

According to a statement on Monday, Yadav alleged that despite significant wastage, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and the Delhi Police have not taken any action against the guilty. Water theft from DJB pipes have become a regular feature in many parts of Delhi.

Yadav, in his letter, appealed to Saxena to issue a stringent directive to officials and their political leaders involved in a "blame game" to collaborate in effectively managing the water shortage and register FIRs against those responsible for the rapid rise in the scarcity, the statement added.





ALSO READ: Delhi water crisis: Supply to be affected in parts of Lutyens' Delhi Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Monday visited the Wazirabad barrage and appealed to the Haryana government to release water in the Yamuna river.

"If no water is received, how will the water treatment plants work? We appeal to Haryana that the people in Delhi are worried and they should release water in the Yamuna. Because unless they release water in the Yamuna, there will be continuous water shortage in Delhi," she said.

On Saturday, the Congress held "matka phod" protests across the city against the water shortage by smashing earthen pots on the ground.