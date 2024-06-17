Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Delhi Cong urges L-G to act against those responsible for water crisis

Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Monday visited the Wazirabad barrage and appealed to the Haryana government to release water in the Yamuna river

Congress flag

Congress' interim Delhi chief Devender Yadav has written to Lt Governor VK Saxena, demanding action against those responsible for the "unprecedented water crisis" in the national capital. (photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2024 | 10:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress' interim Delhi chief Devender Yadav has written to Lt Governor VK Saxena, demanding action against those responsible for the "unprecedented water crisis" in the national capital amid the extreme heat battering the city.
According to a statement on Monday, Yadav alleged that despite significant wastage, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and the Delhi Police have not taken any action against the guilty. Water theft from DJB pipes have become a regular feature in many parts of Delhi.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Yadav, in his letter, appealed to Saxena to issue a stringent directive to officials and their political leaders involved in a "blame game" to collaborate in effectively managing the water shortage and register FIRs against those responsible for the rapid rise in the scarcity, the statement added.
Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Monday visited the Wazirabad barrage and appealed to the Haryana government to release water in the Yamuna river.

ALSO READ: Delhi water crisis: Supply to be affected in parts of Lutyens' Delhi
"If no water is received, how will the water treatment plants work? We appeal to Haryana that the people in Delhi are worried and they should release water in the Yamuna. Because unless they release water in the Yamuna, there will be continuous water shortage in Delhi," she said.
On Saturday, the Congress held "matka phod" protests across the city against the water shortage by smashing earthen pots on the ground.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Congress Delhi Development Authority Water crisis Delhi Water crisis

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 10:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUGC NET Exam Day GuidelinesKanchanjunga Express Accident LIVELatest News LIVEHyundai Motor India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon