Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

After LS poll win from Vidisha, Shivraj Singh Chouhan resigns as MLA

Chouhan said he will continue to serve the people of Budhni in Sehore district from where he started his political career decades ago

Former Madhya Pradesh CM and BJP candidate Shivraj Singh Chouhan

On June 9, Chouhan took oath as a Cabinet minister in the new BJP-led NDA government. A day later, he was given the crucial agriculture and rural development portfolios.

Press Trust of India Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2024 | 10:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday resigned as the MLA from his traditional Budhni seat in Madhya Pradesh, days after getting elected to the Lok Sabha from Vidisha in the state.

After submitting his resignation from the assembly membership to the speaker, Chouhan said he will continue to serve the people of Budhni in Sehore district from where he started his political career decades ago. In a video statement, the BJP veteran said it was a very emotional moment for him to resign from the Budhni seat, which elected him to the assembly 6 times.

I am feeling very emotional today. I have resigned from the membership of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The people of Budhni reside in every breath of mine.

I started my public life from Budhni and people continued to shower me with their love and affection," he noted. "Since childhood, I took part in agitations in Budhni.

Thereafter, I am getting people's love and affection. Serving people is like worshipping God for me. People have given me their blessings and I will continue to serve them, the former CM stated.

In the 2023 assembly elections, the BJP leader (65) won from Budhni by a margin of more than 1.05 lakh votes.

The four-term CM, before becoming a Union minister for the first time in his long political career, won the Vidisha Lok Sabha seat by a staggering margin of more than 8.21 lakh votes, one of the highest in the country.

On June 9, Chouhan took oath as a Cabinet minister in the new BJP-led NDA government. A day later, he was given the crucial agriculture and rural development portfolios.

Chouhan has won his 6th parliamentary polls from Vidisha, which in the past has been represented by stalwarts like former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee (1991), media baron Ramnath Goenka (1971) and BJP leader late Sushma Swaraj (2009 and 2014).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Shivraj Singh Chouhan BJP BJP MLAs Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 10:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUGC NET Exam Day GuidelinesKanchanjunga Express Accident LIVELatest News LIVEHyundai Motor India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon