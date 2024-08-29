Doctor's rape-murder: Kolkata to witness rallies, demonstrations today

The rally will begin at College Square in the northern part of the city and culminate in Esplanade area | (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata is set to witness a series of rallies and demonstrations on Thursday to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a doctor with political parties and several civil society organisations planning to hit the streets during the day. Despite attempts by police to "stop BJP's movements", the party would go ahead with its protest programme in Esplanade area in central Kolkata on Thursday, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The BJP demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for "sustained efforts to divert the probe and shield the main perpetrators" in the alleged rape and murder of the postgraduate trainee doctor, Majumdar, the party's state unit president, said.

Senior BJP leader and party's West Bengal co-incharge Amit Malviya on Wednesday said, "Despite Calcutta High Court's explicit order, Kolkata Police is not allowing @BJP4Bengal to erect stage for tomorrow's dharna at Dorina Crossing, Dharmatala. The protest will happen at the designated place as per schedule, but Mamata Banerjee and Kolkata CP will have much to answer."



Pradesh Congress Committee president and former MP Adhir Choudhury will be at the forefront of a rally by the party from College Square to Shyambazar in the northern part of the city to press the demand for justice for the deceased woman doctor.

An organisation 'Pather Davi' will take out a rally of rights activists, students and professionals from different fields to protest against atrocities on women.

"From Manipur to Hathras, from Unnao to Kamduni and R G Kar, we will demand for justice for all the rape victims in one voice," Aditi Roy, one of the organisers, said.

The rally will begin at College Square in the northern part of the city and culminate in Esplanade area.

These rallies were planned in the wake of the 'Nabanna Abhijan' on August 27 to protest against the alleged murder of the doctor and a 12-hour bandh called by the BJP the next day.

Meanwhile, the ceasework by junior doctors at state-run hospitals in West Bengal entered its 21st day on Thursday as they rejected Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's appeal to join duty.

"We will carry on our protest until the main perpetrators of the heinous crime are arrested," an agitating doctor said.

The agitating medics also demanded elections in colleges, participation of junior doctors and students in all decision-making committees of the medical facilities and security measures at workplaces.

Addressing a rally organised by Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad on Wednesday, Banerjee said, "I have remained sympathetic towards the cause of the doctors from the very beginning since they were seeking justice for their colleague. We did not take any action against them although so many days have passed since the incident. We understand your pain. But please come back to work now since patients are suffering."



On August 9, the police recovered the body of the woman's postgraduate trainee doctor from the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.