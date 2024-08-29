LDF backs Mukesh, says Cong MLAs who face rape charges should resign first

The ruling LDF in Kerala on Thursday threw its weight behind CPI(M) MLA M Mukesh. Image: X@pinarayivijayan

The ruling LDF in Kerala on Thursday threw its weight behind CPI(M) MLA M Mukesh, booked in a rape case, saying that the two Congress legislators who are accused in sexual assault cases should resign first before the Malayalam actor's resignation is sought. At the same time, LDF convener E P Jayarajan also said that neither the CPI(M) nor the Left government will protect any wrongdoers in any of the cases registered on the allegations against various actors and directors. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Jayarajan was responding to reporters' queries on whether Mukesh will resign or not.

He said that earlier, much bigger sexual assault cases were lodged against two other MLAs who had not resigned.

He was referring to Congress MLAs M Vincent and Eldhose Kunnappilly.

"Had they resigned, then the third MLA (Mukesh) too would have to resign. The law is applicable equally to all legislators. By asking for Mukesh' resignation, you are protecting the other two," he said.

On being told that some CPI leaders, including Annie Raja, have sought Mukesh's resignation, Jayarajan said that "anyone can demand anything."



He further said the Left government in the state has taken effective and strong measures, in the wake of the Justice Hema Committee report, to ensure women safety and protection of the film industry.

He said that the government was on sound moral footing as a case under non-bailable provisions was lodged against Mukesh.

"The government will not protect or show any leniency towards any wrongdoer. Strict action will be taken against them, whosoever they are. The government always takes the correct stand. You just wait and watch," Jayarajan said.

On Wednesday, some LDF ministers had said the government will await the probe's outcome before acting with regard to Mukesh.

State ministers K N Balagopal and A K Saseendran had indicated that further action hinges on the findings of the probe by the special police team.

An FIR under IPC 376 (rape) was registered against the actor at Maradu police station in Kochi city on Wednesday night, a police officer said.

The case was registered under the IPC as the offence allegedly occurred before the new Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita came into force, he said.

This is the third FIR against a high profile Malayalam film personality following allegations of sexual harassment against various directors and actors in the wake of revelations in the Justice K Hema Committee report.

On Wednesday, Thiruvananthapuram museum police had booked actor Sidhique for allegedly raping an actress in a hotel eight years ago.

The first case, under IPC Section 354 (assault or criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty), was against director Ranjith on a complaint by a female actor from West Bengal regarding an incident which occurred in 2009.

Following the allegation by the actor, Ranjith had resigned from his post as chairman of the state-run Kerala Chalachitra Academy.

Sidhique had also resigned as general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) following the allegations against him.

The Justice Hema Committee was constituted by the Kerala government after the 2017 actress assault case and its report revealed instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam cinema industry.

Amidst allegations of sexual harassment and exploitation cropping up against several actors and directors, the state government on August 25 announced the establishment of a seven-member special investigation team to probe them.