Double-engine govt guarantees 'jungle raj' in UP, says Rahul Gandhi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 6:56 PM IST

The truth of the double-engine government in Uttar Pradesh is that it is a "guarantee of jungle raj", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday while announcing a statewide protest by party workers against the law and order situation.
"The law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh is the biggest example of how the BJP and Modi media together are indulging in the 'business of lies'," he alleged in a post in Hindi on X.
Highlighting several recent cases of crimes against women, he said the bodies of minor sisters are found hanging from trees at some places.
"Somewhere the audacity of gang rape by BJP members in IIT-BHU campus, and somewhere a woman judge was forced to commit suicide for not getting justice.
"This is the condition of that state whose law and order system is being praised tirelessly," Gandhi said.
He also mentioned the recent murder of a Dalit student returning after taking her Class 10 exams in Rampur.
"It is time to come out of the false image created by Modi media and see the truth that the double engine government is the 'guarantee of jungle raj'," the former Congress president said.
"Uttar Pradesh Congress workers will raise their voice for justice by protesting in every district and every tehsil today against the BJP system and this alliance of criminals," he said.
Congress general secretary in-charge of comunications Jairam Ramesh said, "In Modi's 'Anyay-kaal, at least three women are raped every hour. The latest tragedy struck yesterday, the 29th of February, when two girls were found hanging from a tree in Kanpur, having being driven to suicide after allegedly being raped by the contractor of the brick kiln where they worked."

The inaction and unresponsiveness of the BJP's political leadership to women's safety issues only emboldens criminals further, he added in a post on 'X'.
"The nation witnessed the Yogi Government put narrow political calculations over justice for the victim when they protected and patronized their rape-accused MLA Kuldeep Sengar in Unnao until 2019. The nation saw the BJP's cynical and ruthless politicking when they forcibly cremated the body of the deceased victim in Hathras in 2021.

"The nation also saw the Prime Minister dragging his feet on Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, despite multiple women wrestlers and witnesses coming forward to substantiate allegations that he is a serial molester," Ramesh said.
"The increasing number of atrocities on women is the truest reflection of Prime Minister Modi's decade-long 'Anyay-kaal'," Ramesh said using hashtag "#BJPHataoBetiBachao".

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 6:56 PM IST

