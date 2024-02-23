Priyanka Gandhi to join Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Saturday in Uttar Pradesh

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will join the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra on Saturday in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad.

According to party functionaries, from Moradabad, Priyanaka Gandhi will be travelling to Fatehpur Sikri via Amroha, Sambhal, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hathras, and Agra.

Earlier this week, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, who was admitted to Sir Gangaram Hospital in New Delhi after a complaint of dehydration and stomach infection, was discharged after the treatment.

The Congress General Secretary had earlier expressed her disappointment in not being able to participate in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on February 16 due to her illness.

"I was really looking forward to receiving the BJNY in UP today but unfortunately, have ended up admitted to hospital. I will be there as soon as I am better! Meanwhile wishing all the yatris, my colleagues in UP who have worked hard towards making arrangements for the yatra and my sweet brother, all success as they reach Chandauli today," Priyanka Gandhi posted on X.

After the announcement of the seat-sharing arrangement between the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, Ajay Rai, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief, on Thursday invited SP leaders for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Agra on February 25.

He said that all of the prominent leaders of the SP would participate in the yatra, which would give a message that the INDIA bloc is strongly united.

"The yatra will be held in Agra on the 25th (February). We gave the invitation letter to the SP office here so that they can join the yatra and send a message of the strong unity of the INDIA alliance. All of them will join the yatra there on the 25th of February," Ajay Rai said.