Tuesday, October 07, 2025 | 10:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / EC couldn't tell how many non-citizens removed from Bihar roll: Congress

EC couldn't tell how many non-citizens removed from Bihar roll: Congress

The opposition party also said if the poll body had informed as to how many such non-citizens in Bihar were removed from the electoral roll, it would have been even more exposed than it already is

Congress, Congress flag

Congress on Tuesday said much was made of the need of the SIR exercise to remove non-citizens from the electoral roll. (Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 10:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Tuesday said much was made of the need of the SIR exercise to remove non-citizens from the electoral roll but the Election Commission has not had the integrity or the courage to enlighten the country on how many such non-citizens in Bihar were removed from the voter list.

The opposition party also said if the poll body had informed as to how many such non-citizens in Bihar were removed from the electoral roll, it would have been even more exposed than it already is.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh noted that the Supreme Court hearing on the Bihar Special Intensive Revision (SIR) resumes Tuesday.

 

He also shared on X an analysis of the SIR exercise published in a newspaper.

"This fine analysis shows that the entire SIR exercise bulldozed through by the Election Commission has failed on all three counts of completeness, equity, and accuracy," Ramesh said.

Also Read

voting

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Check phase-wise constituency list here

Dilip Jaiswal

Bihar BJP seeks single-phase polls, urges verification for burqa-clad women

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Political parties to hold talks with EC team in Patna on October 4

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

EC to deploy 470 observers for upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, bypolls

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

EC rolls out e-verification system to prevent misuse of voter name deletion

"Much was made of the need of the SIR exercise to remove non-citizens from the electoral roll. The EC has not had the integrity or the courage to enlighten the country on how many such non-citizens in Bihar were removed from the electoral roll," he said.

"If it had done so, it would have been even more exposed than it already is," Ramesh added.

The EC's SIR exercise in Bihar has drawn sharp protests from the Opposition, which has accused the poll body of working at the behest of the ruling BJP, a charge it has flatly rejected.

The Commission has asserted that it will not allow any eligible citizen to be left out of the voters' list and at the same time, not let any ineligible person be on the list.

Bihar will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11 and votes will be counted on November 14 to decide the fate of the ruling NDA government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the challenge posed by the opposition bloc comprising the RJD and Congress among others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Gyanesh Kumar

Two-phase Bihar Assembly polls on November 6 & 11; counting on 14

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Raebareli lynching: Congress demands UP CM's resignation, SIT probe

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Bengal floods man-made, DVC releasing water to save Jharkhand: Mamata

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

AAP dispatches 100,000 letters with complaints about 'poor' roads to Goa CM

Congress, Congress flag

Congress seeks MP health minister's removal over 14 children's death

Topics : Election Commission of India Bihar Elections 2025 Election Commission Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 10:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateNobel Price 2025Brokerages Upbeat on LG Electronics IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon