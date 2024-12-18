Business Standard
Home / Politics / Congress demands resignation of Amit Shah over Ambedkar remarks in RS

Congress demands resignation of Amit Shah over Ambedkar remarks in RS

The opposition party also demanded that Shah should apologise publicly and in Parliament for his remarks

Amit Shah speaks in the house

Addressing a press conference, Congress MP Neeraj Dangi said his party demands Shah's apology for the remarks | File image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 1:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks in the Rajya Sabha which it claimed were an insult to B R Ambedkar.

The opposition party also demanded that Shah should apologise publicly and in Parliament for his remarks.

Speaking with reporters in Parliament premises, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "We demand resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah for 'insulting' Ambedkar; he should apologise to the nation."  Addressing a press conference, Congress MP Neeraj Dangi said his party demands Shah's apology for the remarks.

"In Rajya Sabha, Amit Shah Ji said that taking the name of Babasaheb Ambedkar Ji has become a fashion. This is a direct insult to the Dalits of the country and Babasaheb," he said.

 

Shah has shown the whole country what kind of thinking BJP leaders have, he said.

"The deprived and exploited class, which they have insulted, this is the same class which will reduce them from 240 to 40," Dangi said.

More From This Section

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Rahul Gandhi hits out at govt over trade deficit touching all-time high

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

Kejriwal only leader in history of Delhi who works for poor people: Atishi

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya

Priyanka immature, shouldn't imitate her ancestors: Kailash Vijayvargiya

Sanjay Singh, sanjay

Will prove costly: AAP accuses Nadda of calling UP, Bihar people Rohingya

Sumitra Mahajan

Development will be unhindered for 5 years with ONOE in place: Mahajan

"On behalf of the Congress party, I demand that Amit Shah ji should apologise publicly and in the House. Considering what he has said about Babasaheb Ambedkar, he has lost the right to hold a constitutional post," Dangi said.

He should resign from the post of Home Minister, he said.

The Congress on Tuesday alleged that Shah's remarks in the Rajya Sabha during a debate on the Constitution show that the BJP and the RSS leaders have a "lot of hatred" for Ambedkar and demanded an apology from him.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had said those who believe in Manusmriti will definitely be at odds with Ambedkar.

Congress general secretary-in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh had shared a video snippet on X from Shah's speech in the upper house.

"Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai - Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata (It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar'. If they had taken God's name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven)," Shah had said, taking a swipe at the opposition.

The home minister attacked the Congress in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, saying the party treated the Constitution as the "private fiefdom" of one family and "played fraud" with Parliament.

Concluding a two-day debate on the "Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India", Shah ripped into the Congress for its appeasement politics and claimed that the party wanted to breach the 50 per cent quota limit to provide reservation to Muslims.

He also asked the Congress if it supported the Muslim personal law and alleged that the party never worked for the welfare of the backward classes. Shah asserted that the BJP has already brought in a common civil code (Uniform Civil Code) in Uttarakhand and will implement it in all states.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

They chant Nehru's name... Cong on Shah's remarks in Parliament on Ambedkar

Amit Shah speaks in the house

Congress amended Constitution 77 times, BJP only 22: Amit Shah retorts

Amit Shah speaks in the house

Cong MP moves adjournment motion in LS over Amit Shah's Ambedkar remarks

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Believers of Manusmriti will have problem with Ambedkar: Rahul slams Shah

Amit Shah speaks in the house

In secular nation, should there be common law for every religion or not: HM

Topics : Amit Shah Congress B R Ambedkar winter session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 1:17 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayMobikwik IPO listingIGI IPO AllotmentIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon