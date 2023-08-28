Confirmation

Ensure flood victims get compensation within 24 hours: UP CM to officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to ensure that flood victims get compensation within 24 hours

Yogi Adityanath, Operation Conviction

He also assured that the "double engine" government of the BJP was standing with the people affected by the floods. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Farrukhabad (UP)
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 5:59 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to ensure that flood victims get compensation within 24 hours.
He also assured that the "double engine" government of the BJP was standing with the people affected by the floods.
The CM, who was in Amritpur's Jamapur to distribute flood relief material, asked the officials to prepare a system so that it does not take more than 24 hours to give compensation to flood victims.
About 700 villages in the state are hit by floods. There is flood in some parts and a drought in the other and this strange situation is prevalent across the state, he said.
Companies of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC) are engaged in flood relief and rescue work. At the government level, relief material is being distributed to the affected families, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Floods Uttar Pradesh government

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 5:59 PM IST

