close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Every citizen should work towards enhancing integrity of India: RSS chief

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said instead of showing our strength to the enemies on the country's borders, we are fighting among ourselves.

Press Trust of India Nagpur
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat at a press conference in New Delhi/ Photo Sanjay K Sharma

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 11:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said instead of showing our strength to the enemies on the country's borders, we are fighting among ourselves.

Every citizen of India should make efforts for enhancing the country's unity and integrity, he said, speaking at the valediction ceremony of the 'Sangh Shiksha Varg' (officers' training camp for RSS cadres) here.

India did well among all countries during the global economic crisis and later the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, adding that India has got the G20 presidency this year and "this pride can be felt."

There are several schisms related to religion and creed in our society, Bhagwat said.

We are not showing our strength to the enemies sitting on the border, but we are fighting among ourselves. We are forgetting that we are one country, the Sangh chief said.

Everyone should make efforts for (enhancing) India's unity and integrity. And if there are any shortcomings, we must all work on them, he added.

Some religions were from outside India, and "we had wars with them," Bhagwat said.

Also Read

One ideology or person cannot make or break country: RSS chief Bhagwat

Different ways of worship shouldn't be reason for conflicts: RSS chief

India needs to nurture knowledge of Vedas, says RSS chief Bhagwat

Hindu gurus do more social service in South than missionaries: RSS Chief

India progressing, but northern, western borders not so safe: RSS' Bhagwat

Scindia has got aviation ministry that has no plane, no airport: Digvijaya

Gehlot-Pilot tussle: Party is supreme, will fight polls unitedly, says Cong

BJP mocks Raj govt's free 100 units power consumption announcement

Punjab CM declines Z plus security, says has confidence in state police

Stalin finds fault with Twitter for blocking NTK leaders' accounts

"But the outsiders have gone. Now everyone is insider. Still, there are people here under the influence (of outsiders) and they are our people...this has to be understood. If there is any shortcoming in their thinking, then reforming (them) is our responsibility.

Outsiders have gone, but practice of Islam's is secure here for centuries, he noted.

Some people support the notion that there was no caste discrimination in India in the past, Bhagwat said, adding that one has to accept that "injustice (on account of the caste system) has taken place in our country."

"We carry the glory of our ancestors, but we also have to repay the debts (of their mistakes), the Sangh chief said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : RSS leader RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 11:33 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Scindia has got aviation ministry that has no plane, no airport: Digvijaya

Digvijaya Singh
2 min read

Gehlot-Pilot tussle: Party is supreme, will fight polls unitedly, says Cong

Image
3 min read

BJP mocks Raj govt's free 100 units power consumption announcement

BJP
2 min read

Punjab CM declines Z plus security, says has confidence in state police

Chandigarh: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann speaks during a function to provide financial assistance to the kin of the farmers, who died during the protest over farm reform laws, in Chandigarh, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (PTI
1 min read

Stalin finds fault with Twitter for blocking NTK leaders' accounts

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin during the inauguration of D.A.V. School, at Pallikaranai, in Chennai, Friday, May 27, 2022. (PTI Photo
1 min read

Most Popular

Report on India's transformation under Modi indictment of lost decade: MoS

Rajeev Chandrasekhar
3 min read

Disqualification from Lok Sabha has given me huge opportunity: Rahul Gandhi

Bharat Jodo Yatra
3 min read

GDP figure exposes lies of Rahul's 'market of hate' against India: BJP

Rahul Gandhi
3 min read

Not seeking any int'l support, our fight is ours: Rahul Gandhi at Stanford

Rahul Gandhi
2 min read

Eyeing LS polls, Congress appoints Sunil Kanogolu as advisor to K'taka CM

Siddaramaiah
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon