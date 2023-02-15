JUST IN
Startup launches drone-delivery of medicines in Kolkata to beat traffic
One ideology or person cannot make or break country: RSS chief Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said that one ideology or person cannot make or break a country and that good countries of the world have a multitude of ideas

Topics
Mohan Bhagwat | RSS | RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

ANI 

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat speaks during a book launch function, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said that one ideology or person cannot make or break a country and that "good countries" of the world have a multitude of ideas.

While speaking at an award function organised by the Rajratna Puraskar Samiti in Nagpur, he said, "Society functions on the basis of qualities and a nation becomes great on the basis of the qualities of society. Any one person, one group, or one ideology does not make or break a country. Good countries in the world have all kinds of ideologies."

"You will also find good leaders in those countries that are not in good condition. It means that all these factors are subsidiaries. The main thing is quality and solidarity in society," he added.

"Good countries of the world have all kinds of thoughts. They also have all kinds of systems, and they are growing with this multitude of systems," he added.

On February 10, Bhagwat received threats from ISI, Naxalites and fundamentalists, ahead of his visit to Bhagalpur, the Senior Superintendent of Police Anand Kumar informed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 09:30 IST

