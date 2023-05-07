Form govt with such majority that BJP cannot think of stealing MLAs: Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday appealed to the public to form a Congress government in Karnataka with such a majority that even BJP cannot think of stealing its MLAs.

While addressing a press conference in Hubballi, CM Sukhu said, "BJP always talks about controlling inflation but failed in their promise. Now they are giving a religious angle to this election after failing to deliver on multiple promises. You should form a Congress government in Karnataka with such a majority that the BJP cannot even think of stealing MLAs".

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said that the Congress party has delivered on its election promises in the state of Himachal Pradesh.

"In Himachal Pradesh, we gave 10 guarantees and Old Pension Scheme (OPS) was implemented in the first cabinet meeting itself. It was necessary from the psychological and societal point of view for those who are serving the government for 30-35 years. The second promise we fulfilled was giving allowances to the women of those families who are living below the poverty line. We have already started the process for that," he said.

"In Karnataka, we have said that we will give 200 units of free electricity to the poor people of Karnataka. We will give Rs 2,000 Mahila Samman Nidhi to women. An unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 per month will be given to the educated unemployed youth," he added.

Earlier today Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge appealed to the public to elect the Congress party in the upcoming Karnataka elections and called BJP rule in the state a 'trouble engine' government.

Also Read Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu next Himachal CM, Agnihotri his deputy: Congress Karnataka elections: Here's what all Congress has promised in its manifesto Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu likely to be next Himachal CM, say Congress sources Capturing institutions Cong culture, we believe in 'Sabka Sath': BJP MP Himachal's next CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, a fighter who rose through ranks Punjab scaling new heights of development under AAP govt: Kejriwal Kharge attacks Modi, says only his jacket is famous, he changes it 4 times Congress talking about separating Karnataka from India, PM claims in rally Congress poll manifesto a document of appeasement politics: Assam CM BJP got vote in name of religion and came to power: Baghel in Karnataka

In this regard, Mallikarjun Kharge took to Twitter and said, "Defeat the price rise imposed by "Trouble Engine" Govt. Stop the loot of 40 per cent Commission Sarkara. Elect Congress, Elect Progress!"

The Karnataka elections are scheduled on May 10 with the counting of results on May 13.