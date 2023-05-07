BJP got vote in name of religion and came to power: Baghel in Karnataka

With just three days to go for the Karnataka assembly elections, senior Congress leader and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel came down heavily on the BJP on Sunday, saying it got votes in the name of religion and came to power.

"The BJP does not have a vision. While unemployment and inflation are at their peak, its leaders are busy talking about religion. They got votes in the name of religion and came to power," he charged.

Baghel was in Karnataka to campaign for his party's candidates.

He also took a swipe at the BJP over alleged corruption under its rule in Karnataka.

Accusing former deputy chief minister K S Eshwarappa of corruption, Baghel said, "Since Eshwarappa ji was caught and the matter became public. People have decided that this is a 40 per cent commission government and they have to remove it.... This is public money that the BJP is stealing...."



The Congress has accused the BJP dispensation in Karnataka of engaging in rampant corruption and "taking 40 per cent commission in all kinds of work done by the government".

Asked about the controversy surrounding the Congress' promise to ban the Bajrang Dal in its manifesto for the Karnataka elections, Baghel said the BJP seeks votes in the name of religion.

"Does the BJP has its own manifesto? Will they apply 40 per cent commission (on government works) in the entire country? They are unsure of the direction the nation ought to take. They are only talking about religion while there is huge unemployment and inflation," he said.

The BJP has targeted the Congress over its promise to ban the Bajrang Dal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi likened the promised ban on Bajrang Dal to locking up Lord Hanuman and his devotees, while former deputy chief minister Eshwarappa burnt the Congress manifesto dubbing it a "manifesto of Muslim League".

The Congress is committed to take firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations such as the Bajrang Dal and the Popular Front of India (PFI) "spreading hatred" among communities on grounds of caste and religion, the party said in its election manifesto.

The action will include a "ban" on such organisations, the party promised.

Polling to elect 224 members of the Karnataka assembly will be held on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.