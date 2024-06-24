Business Standard
Govt must focus on current issues: Oppn slams Modi over 'Emergency' remark

Addressing the media ahead of the start of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, PM Modi mentioned that the anniversary of the Emergency falls on June 25 & termed it a black spot in India's history

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media at the Parliament House complex on the first day of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Monday (June 24). (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 4:07 PM IST

Opposition leaders hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "Emergency" remark on Monday, questioning his government's style of functioning and saying that it needs to focus on present issues.
Addressing the media in the Parliament complex ahead of the start of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, Modi mentioned that the anniversary of the Emergency falls on June 25 and termed it a black spot in India's parliamentary history when the Constitution was discarded and the country turned into a prison.
Reacting to the remark, Mahua Moitra of the TMC said the BJP fell short of a majority in the election because the people of the country have realised that it is against the Constitution.
"From 303, the BJP is down to 240, they are running a minority government. They kept saying '400-paar' but could not even get a simple majority.
"The only reason is that the people of the country have understood that there is BJP on one side and the Constitution on the other. People have chosen the Constitution," Moitra said.
She also said that under the BJP government at the Centre, there had been an "undeclared emergency" in the country.
"I was not born during the first Emergency, but they (BJP) had been running an undeclared emergency for the last 10 years and the people of the country said it would not be allowed," the TMC leader added.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ani Desai said the Emergency period is long over and the government should focus on the present.
"The Emergency period has gone, but what is the situation today? No one likes recalling the Emergency... I hope the dark days don't return," he said.
RSP leader N K Premchandran also said that talking about the 1975 Emergency is "insignificant" at this juncture.
"It happened in 1975, 50 years have lapsed, it is totally irrelevant. We are talking about things that are happening at present. It is insignificant talking about the 1975 Emergency at this juncture," he added.
Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) MP Chandrashekhar said the prime minister should follow his own advice.
"It would have been good if what he was saying had reflected in his work. In this Parliament itself, over 140 MPs were suspended and laws were passed. Hope this government, which is not as popular, will respect the people's sentiments and not impose any law," he said.
"The Constitution is the foundation of this country," Chandrashekhar added.

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 4:06 PM IST

