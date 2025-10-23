Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Congress claims PM Modi not going to ASEAN summit to avoid meeting Trump

Congress claims PM Modi not going to ASEAN summit to avoid meeting Trump

PM Modi is unlikely to travel to Malaysia to participate in the meetings related to the Asean summit beginning Sunday due to scheduling issues

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Jairam Ramesh said praising Trump online is one thing, but meeting him in person amid his claims on Operation Sindoor and Russian oil is risky (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 1:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi unlikely to travel to Malaysia for the Asean summit, the Congress on Thursday claimed that the reason for his not going was that the PM doesn't want to be cornered by US President Donald Trump.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said posting messages in praise of President Trump on social media is one thing, but to be seen hobnobbing physically with the man who has claimed 53 times that he stopped Operation Sindoor and has claimed five times that India has promised to stop buying oil from Russia is far too risky for him.

 

"For days the speculation has been - will He or won't He? Will Mr. Modi go to Kuala Lumpur for the Summit or not?" Ramesh said on X.

"Now it appears certain that the PM will not go. It means the loss of so many opportunities to hug and get photo ops with world leaders or to flaunt himself as the self-styled Vishwaguru," the Congress leader said.

"The reason why Mr. Modi is not going is simple. He just doesn't want to be cornered by President Trump who will also be there. He refused an invitation to attend the Gaza peace summit in Egypt a few weeks back, precisely for this reason," Ramesh said.

Also Read

Indian Railways

LIVE news updates: Train services hit after IED blast damages track in Assam's Kokrajhar

Anwar Ibrahim, Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to virtually attend Asean Summit, says Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim

Donald Trump, Trump

India to cut Russian oil imports by year-end: Trump after new sanctions

MSME

A big reforms push for small biz: PMO, ministries readying major MSME planpremium

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi unlikely to attend Asean summit in Malaysia; EAM to represent India

"Posting messages in praise of President Trump on social media is one thing. But to be seen hobnobbing physically with the man who has claimed 53 times that he stopped Op Sindoor and has claimed 5 times that India has promised to stop buying oil from Russia is another matter. It's far too risky for him," he said.

"The PM may well be recalling that old hit Bollywood number: Bachke re rehna re baba, bachke rehna re," Ramesh said.

Modi is unlikely to travel to Malaysia to participate in the meetings related to the Asean summit beginning Sunday due to scheduling issues, people familiar with the matter said.

It is learnt that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent India at the meetings.

The Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) summit will be held in Kuala Lumpur from October 26 to 28.

There is no official word on India's level of participation at the deliberations related to the summit.

India is learnt to have conveyed to Malaysia that Jaishankar will represent India at the Asean meetings.

There is a possibility of PM Modi's participation through virtual mode at the Asean-India summit.

The prime minister has led the Indian delegations at the Asean-India summit and the East Asia Summit in the last few years.

Malaysia has invited Trump as well as leaders of several countries which are the dialogue partners of the Asean. Trump is set to travel to Kuala Lumpur on October 26 on a two-day trip.

The Asean-India dialogue relations started with the establishment of a sectoral partnership in 1992. This graduated to full dialogue partnership in December 1995 and summit level partnership in 2002.

The ties were elevated to a strategic partnership in 2012.

The 10 member countries of Asean are Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar and Cambodia.

The two-way relations between India and Asean have been on a significant upswing in the last few years with focus being on boosting cooperation in the areas of trade and investment as well as security and defence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

PM Modi touts bullish economy, ignores farmers' woes, says Congress

Congress, Congress flag

While Modi conceals, Trump reveals: Cong after US Prez repeats oil claims

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, JMM (Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Upset JMM exits Bihar race; INDIA bloc faces 'friendly fights' ahead

Majinder Singh Sirsa, Saurabh Bharadwaj

As Delhi breathes toxic air after Diwali, political blame game erupts again

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Manjinder Singh

Sirsa blames Punjab farm fires for Delhi smog, says AAP politicising air

Topics : Narendra Modi ASEAN Donald Trump ASEAN summit Malaysia Congress Jairam Ramesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayIndia v Australia 2nd ODI LIVE ScoreRealme GT8 Series LaunchStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayGreen Card Holders RiskRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon