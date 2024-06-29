Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Haryana assembly polls: First session of BJP meeting begins in Panchkula

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair the meeting during the afternoon session, a BJP leader said

BJP,BJP logo

Amritsar: A supporter during the nomination rally of BJP candidate Taranjit Singh Sandhu for Lok Sabha elections, in Amritsar, Friday, May 10, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2024 | 2:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The first session of the BJP's extended state executive meeting to discuss strategy for the Haryana assembly elections due later this year began in Panchkula on Saturday.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the BJP's election in-charge for Haryana, co-in-charge Biplab Kumar Deb, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, his predecessor and Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar and senior leader Saudan Singh were present during the session at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair the meeting during the afternoon session, a BJP leader said.
Besides preparing the outline for the elections, Shah will infuse fresh zeal and enthusiasm in the party workers, the leader added.
Shah will also give tips to the party workers and share his roadmap and guidance for the polls, said the leader.
Senior state-level BJP leaders, office-bearers and around 4,500 party workers from all 90 assembly constituencies are attending the meeting.
The first session of the extended state executive meeting was attended by Rajya Sabha member Subhash Barala, Lok Sabha MPs Naveen Jindal and Dharambir Singh, Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, former MP Kuldeep Bishnoi, senior leaders OP Dhankar, Ram Bilas Sharma, ministers Mool Chand Sharma, JP Dalal, Kanwar Pal and Aseem Goel, MLAs, former ministers and other leaders.
The party organised an exhibition at the venue, highlighting the state government's initiatives and schemes, including the abolition of minimum monthly charges for domestic electricity consumers and providing minimum support prices on 14 crops.

More From This Section

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

Union HM Amit Shah likely to address BJP meeting in Pune on July 14

AAP protest, Tihar Jail protest

AAP calls for protest at BJP headquarters, Delhi police says no permission

Congress, Congress flag

Veteran united Andhra Pradesh Congress leader D Srinivas passes away

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

Bengal Guv files defamation suit against CM Mamata for unsavoury remarks

Parliament, NEET, Protest, Dhankhar, Kharge

Lok Sabha adjourned amid Opposition MPs protest over NEET paper leak issue

On Friday, Chief Minister Saini claimed the public was happy with the government's achievements and schemes and had made up its mind to bring the BJP back.
Alleging that the Congress spread lies during the Lok Sabha election campaign, he said the grand old party's politics of falsehood and greed had been exposed.
Saini had claimed that the Congress would try to confuse the voters by coming up with "new lies and deceit" during the assembly election campaign as well.
All party workers should go to the public and tell them that the Congress' aim was not to serve them but to assume power by lying, he had said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab, Haryana CM

Haryana CM Saini increases freedom fighters' pension to Rs 40,000

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab, Haryana CM

Haryana CM Saini along with cabinet ministers to visit Ayodhya today

Warehouse, Gati Warehouse, Warehouses, storage facility

NHRC notice to Centre over 'anti-labour practices' at MNC campus in Haryana

Atishi marlena, Atishi

Atishi urges Haryana government to urgently release water in Yamuna river

haryana cm saini

No monthly minimum charges for domestic power consumers: Haryana CM Saini

Topics : Haryana Government BJP Bharatiya Janata Party Assembly elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 29 2024 | 2:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon