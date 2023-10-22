close
HD Kumaraswamy attacks Siddaramaiah and DKS, dubs Congress as 'Scamgress'

The state of Karnataka is facing electricity issued and the CM and Deputy CM were busy watching cricket match, he said

H D Kumaraswamy

Kumaraswamy has accused the government of artificially creating an electricity shortage by reducing power generation below the state's installed capacity.

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2023 | 2:38 PM IST
Janata Dal-Secular leader HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Congress government in the state and termed them as 'Scamgress'.
Taking to X, HD Kumaraswamy took a dig at CM Siddaramaiah saying, "When Rome was burning, Nero was playing the violin! Here people were in trouble, Nero of Karnataka (CM) was watching a cricket match."
The state of Karnataka is facing electricity issued and the CM and Deputy CM were busy watching cricket match, he said.
Kumaraswamy has accused the government of artificially creating an electricity shortage by reducing power generation below the state's installed capacity. He alleged that power purchases are motivated by seeking commissions. According to Kumaraswamy, the state has an installed capacity of 32,912 MW but currently generates only around 12,000 MW due to mismanagement.
"Again and again, I say that the creation of artificial power shortage is your own conspiracy. The more it escalates, the more you collect. You are going to collect a lot of commission by buying from private companies. If not, issue a 'white paper' on the reality of power shortage. Why you are silent on this? Why did production stop suddenly? Why didn't they save coal even though they knew that hydropower would help them?" Kumaraswamy said on X.
In response, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar dismissed the commission's claims and suggested that Kumaraswamy should file a complaint if he believes wrongdoing occurred in power purchases.
The JDS leader further went on to attack CM Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar saying they did not address the drought-like situations across the state and power crisis.
"If people are suffering from an electricity shortage and drought, they are sad enough to sit and watch cricket all day! Nero was playing the violin while Rome was burning!! If people were in trouble, Nero of Karnataka would have watched a cricket match!" Kumaraswamy added.
Shivakumar defended watching the match, emphasising that life involves various aspects beyond politics.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : D K Shivakumar HD Kumaraswamy Siddaramaiah Karnataka government

First Published: Oct 22 2023 | 2:38 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon