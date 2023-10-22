close
Entire situation under control, says Tomar after protest by BJP workers

The angry protest by BJP workers started after the party on Saturday released its fifth list of 92 candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly polls

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar at Parliament House during the Budget Session, in New Delhi.

He further said that the Congress can claim its victory, but we are seeking votes on the basis of what we have done | File image

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2023 | 1:27 PM IST
Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Sunday that there are some differences among the BJP workers over ticket distribution, but everything is under the party's control.
The angry protest by BJP workers started after the party on Saturday released its fifth list of 92 candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly polls.
Narendra Singh Tomar told ANI "The list of all BJP candidates except two seats has been released. All are good candidates. All the party workers have started their work. There are some differences because there are many people asking for tickets. The BJP has the entire situation under control. We will form the government."
He further said that the Congress can claim its victory, but we are seeking votes on the basis of what we have done.
The BJP on Saturday evening released its fifth list of 92 candidates for the assembly polls, and now the party has declared candidates for 228 out of 230 seats. It is yet to declare candidates for the Guna (scheduled caste) and Vidisha seat.
Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Prahlad Singh Patel have been fielded from the Dimani and Narsinghpur constituencies respectively. Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste will contest from the Niwas seat.
Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to hold elections this year. The state is scheduled to vote on November 17, with the vote count taking place on December 3.
Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.
In the last 2018 assembly elections, Congress won 114 seats with a vote share of 40.89 per cent while the BJP came second and managed to win 109 seats. Its vote share was 41.02 per cent. The Congress came to power with Kamal Nath taking oath as the chief minister but Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 22 loyalist MLAs, switched over to BJP in 2020.

Topics : Narendra Singh Tomar BJP Assembly elections Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections

First Published: Oct 22 2023 | 1:27 PM IST

