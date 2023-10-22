close
BJP revokes suspension of Telangana MLA Raja Singh ahead of Assembly polls

He was arrested under the Preventive Detention Act. However, the Telangana High Court in November 2022 had set aside the PD Act invoked against him. Later, he was granted bail

Raja Singh, BJP MLA

Raja Singh, is known for his strong views in support of Hindutva | File image

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2023 | 1:06 PM IST
The BJP leadership has revoked the suspension of its Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh considering his explanation in response to the show cause notice served by the party earlier, Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy said in a statement on Sunday.
In August last year, Raja Singh was suspended from the party following his alleged controversial remarks against "Islam and Prophet Mohammed" in a video which was later pulled down by the social media platform on which it was uploaded.
He was arrested under the Preventive Detention Act. However, the Telangana High Court in November 2022 had set aside the PD Act invoked against him. Later, he was granted bail.
"The Central disciplinary committee of the BJP has decided to revoke the suspension of Shri T Raja Singh MLA Goshamahal from the BJP after due consideration of his explanation in response to the show cause notice served by the party. This is for the information of all the concerned," the statement from Kishan Reddy said.
Raja Singh, is known for his strong views in support of Hindutva.
He faces several police cases in Hyderabad, including those related to alleged communal offences.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 22 2023 | 1:06 PM IST

