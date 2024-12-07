Business Standard
Hema Committee report: Kerala govt has nothing to hide, says state minister

Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cherian stated that the government had adhered strictly to court directives, omitting only the portions the State Information Commission recommended not to release

The Hema report sheds light on the widespread and persistent sexual harassment faced by women in the Malayalam cinema industry. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Kozhikode
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

Emphasizing that there is nothing to hide over the Justice Hema Committee report, which exposed the shocking harassment and sexual exploitation faced by women in the Malayalam film industry, Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cherian on Saturday said the government is implementing its recommendations.

Addressing the media, he stated that the government had adhered strictly to court directives, omitting only the portions the State Information Commission recommended not to release.

The matter is currently before the High Court, and there are no objections if the court or the information commission instructs that these portions be made public, Cherian clarified.

He underscored the government's commitment to addressing issues faced by women in cinema, highlighting that this is the first time such a committee has been constituted in India.

 

We have disclosed all information directed by the State Information Commission regarding the report and everything is transparent."  The minister further said that the government is implementing the Hema Committee's recommendations including a film policy.

The government will draft a film policy, he added.

Dismissing allegations of lapses, Cherian maintained that all actions taken by the government and its officials have been within the bounds of the law.

We have nothing to fear about releasing any part of the report, he reiterated.

The Justice Hema Committee was constituted by the Kerala government after the 2017 actress assault case, and its report revealed instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam cinema industry.

The report sheds light on the widespread and persistent sexual harassment faced by women in the Malayalam cinema industry, with many alleging they were subjected to unwanted advances even before commencing work.

Amidst allegations of sexual harassment and exploitation against several actors and directors, the state government announced the establishment of a seven-member special investigation team on August 25 to probe them.

Subsequently, many complaints surfaced, creating ripples in the Malayalam film industry.

A copy of the report was given to the media under the RTI Act in August this year, five years after its submission to the government, omitting a few sections in the report citing it was intended to conceal the identity of the victims.

A few journalists have approached the State Information Commission alleging that five pages and 11 sections were omitted from the Hema Committee report when it was released under the RTI Act.

However, the Commission, which considered the case on Saturday, has not issued any order in this regard so far, Commission sources said.

First Published: Dec 07 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

