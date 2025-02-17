Monday, February 17, 2025 | 09:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / Cong claims centre wants to control EC, asks govt to hold CEC appointment

Cong claims centre wants to control EC, asks govt to hold CEC appointment

The selection committee is learnt to have recommended the name of the next CEC to President Droupadi Murmu, sources said on Monday

Incumbent CEC Rajiv Kumar demits office on Tuesday on attaining the age of 65 years. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 9:44 PM IST

The Congress on Monday asked the government to defer its decision on the new chief election commissioner till the Supreme Court hearing on a petition challenging the constitution of the selection panel.

The Congress' side was put forth by Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during the meeting of the selection panel chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources said.

The meeting took place at the South Block office of the prime minister. Home Minister Amit Shah is the third member of the selection panel.

Addressing a press conference soon after the meeting, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said that by removing the chief justice of India from the selection committee, the government has made it clear it wants control and not to preserve the credibility of the Election Commission.

 

Singhvi did not disclose anything on what transpired in the meeting apart from saying that Gandhi attended it.

The sources in the government said the notification announcing the name of the next CEC could be issued "in the next few hours".

Incumbent CEC Rajiv Kumar demits office on Tuesday on attaining the age of 65 years.

At the presser, Singhvi said, "It is necessary that a transparent, balanced, impartial decision should be taken, which is in the public interest, and in the interest of democracy. Which can create a level playing field, which is in the foundation of our republic. This is the stand of Congress."  He said the case challenging the new act to appoint the CEC and other ECs is currently pending before the Supreme Court which has issued a notice, and the matter is now listed for next hearing on February 19.

It was just a matter of 48 hours and the government should have approached the apex court for an early hearing of the petition, he said.

"It was our suggestion that the Central government adjourn this meeting until after the hearing and instruct its counsels to appear and assist the court so that the hearing may be an effective one. Only then, can a decision be taken in earnest," Singhvi said.

He said the executive has the right to form law, but added that the Modi government brought the CEC and Other Election Commissioners Bill, 2023 in a rush, without understanding the spirit of the judgment.

"This Law did just the opposite, it had provision for selection totally by executive," he said.

"By removing or trying to keep CJI out of the appointment process as an independent entity, the government has made it clear they want only control but not credibility..." he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Election Commission of India Indian National Congress chief election commissioner

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 9:44 PM IST

